A glamorous star of classic cinema, German actress and singer Marlene Dietrich's career spanned from the 1920s to the 1980s. Holding American and German citizenship, she worked in both countries.

Born in Berlin in 1901, Marie Magdalene "Marlene" Dietrich started performing on stage and in early silent movies. Her international breakthrough came with the role of the sexy cabaret singer Lola Lola in "The Blue Angel" in 1930, which introduced one of her signature songs, "Falling in Love Again," and led her to start working in Hollywood. The diva became one of the best-paid actresses of the time. She also reinvented herself continuously on stage, working as a cabaret artist for several decades. She died in 1992 at the age of 90.