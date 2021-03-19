Visit the new DW website

Marlene Dietrich

A glamorous star of classic cinema, German actress and singer Marlene Dietrich's career spanned from the 1920s to the 1980s. Holding American and German citizenship, she worked in both countries.

Born in Berlin in 1901, Marie Magdalene "Marlene" Dietrich started performing on stage and in early silent movies. Her international breakthrough came with the role of the sexy cabaret singer Lola Lola in "The Blue Angel" in 1930, which introduced one of her signature songs, "Falling in Love Again," and led her to start working in Hollywood. The diva became one of the best-paid actresses of the time. She also reinvented herself continuously on stage, working as a cabaret artist for several decades. She died in 1992 at the age of 90.

That Lady in Ermine, Cesar Romero, Betty Grable, 1948, Film, Kostüme, Rene Hubert THAT LADY IN ERMINE, from left: Cesar Romero, Betty Grable, 1948. ©20th Century-Fox Film Corporation, TM & Copyright / courtesy Everett Collection

Rediscovered: Rene Hubert — a Swiss designer in Hollywood 19.03.2021

Rene Hubert styled costumes for everyone in Hollywood, from Marlene Dietrich to Gloria Swanson. An exhibition is bringing the designer's work back to life.
Flame Of New Orleans, The (1941) Marlene Dietrich Die Europaeerin Claire Ledeux (Marlene Dietrich, 3.v.l.) ist nach New Orleans gekommen, um einen reichen Mann zu heiraten. Regie: Rene Clair ,

Designer Rene Hubert — a life in costumes 19.03.2021

Swiss designer Rene Hubert made costumes for around 200 films for many of Hollywood's biggest stars. DW looks at some of the highlights from his career.
Marlene Dietrich Movie Star Actress Colorized by Colin Slater !AUFNAHMEDATUM GESCHÄTZT! PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: ColinxSlater

Why Potsdam was picked as the first UNESCO Creative City of Film in Germany 29.11.2019

Potsdam is the first German city to be named UNESCO Creative City of Film — thanks largely to its Babelsberg Studios and a famous movie starring Marlene Dietrich.
John Wayne finds he can play in pictures and satisfy his love for chess almost at the same time. When he has a few minutes to idle he engages Marlene Dietrich in a game. Both are making the film, Pittsburgh. Photo taken in Los Angeles, Oct. 1, 1942. (AP Photo) |

Carlsen vs Caruana World Chess Championship: Stars who are chess nerds 08.11.2018

As chess world champion Magnus Carlsen defends his title against Fabiano Caruana in London, here are a few celebrities, from Bob Dylan to Marlene Dietrich, who could join them in a game.
From Wilhelm von Steuben to Diane Kruger: Germans who've influenced the US 05.10.2018

Wilhelm von Steuben, Carl Laemmle, Marlene Dietrich and Levi Strauss: From the very beginning, German immigrants have influenced culture and life in the US. Often, however, their German roots aren't well known.

ARCHIV - Schauspielerin Marlene Dietrich (undatierte Aufnahme) bekommt einen Stern auf dem «Walk of Fame der Satire» in Mainz. Zu ihrem 20. Todestag am 6. Mai 2012 soll sie damit geehrt werden. dpa/lrs (nur s/w) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Marlene Dietrich in Berlin 27.12.2017

Hollywood, London, Paris, the diva lived in many cities. She was born on December 27, 1901 in Berlin and it is here that she began her career that made her world famous. A stroll in the footsteps of the German actress.
L'actrice allemande Marlene Dietrich (1901-1992) dans une scene fameuse du film L'Ange bleu (Der Blaue Engel - The blue angel) de Josef von Sternberg (1894-1969), sorti en 1930 - photo d'exploitation Atlas-Film d'epoque - 100 Must-Reads Heinrich Mann der Untertan

Movies of a turbulent century: German film company Ufa turns 100 18.12.2017

It is the most famous German film production company: Founded in 1917, Ufa produced films that remain great classics — as well as works of propaganda for the Nazis.

+++Ein Abdruck der Pressefotos ist kostenfrei und nur im Rahmen der Berichterstattung über die Ausstellung „Oh Yeah Popmusik in Deutschland“ gestattet.+++

The evolution of German pop music 18.08.2017

From Marlene Dietrich in the 1920s to the influence of The Beatles and the rise and fall of Nena's Neue Deutsche Welle, German pop has changed a lot in the past 90 years. A Frankfurt exhibition takes a closer look.

Berlin 24/7: The German capital in miniature

Berlin 24/7: The German capital in miniature 13.08.2017

Berlin's latest attraction, "Little Big City," shows a tiny version of the capital. In real life, Berlin is a lot tougher than the model, says DW columnist Gero Schliess.
German film actress Marlene Dietrich is shown in Hollywood, Dec. 22, 1935, said excessive” taxes, high rents and other living costs were taking so much of her salary, she would leave next February for Germany and very possibly might stay there, if I like it well enough. (AP Photo)

Remembering Germany's most iconic star: Marlene Dietrich, 25 years after her death 05.05.2017

A quarter-century after her death, the star of the silver screen has not been forgotten. Dietrich, who was born in Berlin, remains an idol and an enigma. A new biography reveals details about her personal life.
ARCHIV - Schauspielerin Marlene Dietrich (undatierte Aufnahme) wird am Berliner Boulevard der Stars den ersten Stern bekommen. Dieser wird während der Berlinale (12. Februar) auf dem Potsdamer Platz erstmals präsentiert. dpa/lbn (zu dpa 0294 vom 05.02.2010) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Marlene Dietrich's life: from Berlin to Hollywood, and back 05.05.2017

The actress, who died 25 years ago, was an icon in the history of cinema. A new biography looks back on the life of the famous star and reveals unusual details.
Top Secret (Fotolia/Feng Yu)

10 podcasts with amazing Germany-related stories 29.03.2017

From popular US podcasts to Berlin-based series, here are 10 English-language shows you should listen to in order to better understand the country's culture.

5 actors with German accents who've made it big in Hollywood

5 actors with German accents who've made it big in Hollywood 03.02.2017

A German or Austrian accent doesn't necessarily have to stand in the way of a successful career in the movie industry. These five actors have made it big in Hollywood - despite their accents, or perhaps because of them.
ARCHIV - Schauspielerin Marlene Dietrich (undatierte Aufnahme) bekommt einen Stern auf dem «Walk of Fame der Satire» in Mainz. Zu ihrem 20. Todestag am 6. Mai 2012 soll sie damit geehrt werden. dpa/lrs (nur s/w) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Marlene Dietrich and John Wayne playing chess in 1942 (Photo: picture-alliance/AP Photo)

Chess: the game of kings and artists 11.11.2016

From Humphrey Bogart to Marlene Dietrich, here's a selection of stars who are also fans of chess.
Die persische Kaiserin Farah Diba (l) mit der amerikanischen First Lady Jackie Kennedy, die ihr den Park des Weißen Hauses in Washington D.C. zeigt, ganz ungezwungen zieht sie das Pony Macaroni ihrer Kinder hinter sich her, im Hintergrund rechts Pamela Turnure, die Sekretärin von Jackie Kennedy. Aufnahme vom 12.04.1962. Die Gattin des amerikanischen Präsidenten, Jaqueline Kennedy, zeigt am Donnerstag (12.04.1962) der persischen Kaiserin Farah Diba, die sich mit ihrem Gatten zu einem einwöchigen Besuch in den USA aufhält, den Garten des Weißen Hauses in Washington D.C.. Foto: dpa +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Icons of emancipation: women of the 60s and 70s 29.08.2016

An exhibition at the Kennedy Museum features portraits of iconic women from the 60s and 70s, exploring their influence on social equality and showing the shift from traditional housewife to independent, working woman.
