  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
BRICS
A robotic cyclist is seen in Erfurt, Germany.
Will robots replace human guides in the near future?Image: Martin Schutt/dpa/picture alliance
TravelEurope

How AI is changing the world of travel

Jonas Martiny
41 minutes ago

Chatbots, robots and other cutting-edge technology are changing the tourism industry. What does the future hold?

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pv8S

Ask ChatGPT to recommend places in Mallorca not yet overrun by tourists and it will suggest the well-known sights and traditional eateries that feature in every travel guide. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot recommends visiting Palma's cathedral, the popular and picturesque town of Sóller and the centuries-old ice cream parlor Ca'n Joan de s'Aigo. In other words, don't rely on ChatGPT if you're looking for hidden gems off the tourist trail.

"When it comes to insider tips, it usually comes down to personal preferences and experiences that I don't have as an AI model," ChatGPT tells me. "If you need more specific and personalized recommendations, my advice is to consult local guides or locals who can give you insider tips."

ChatGPT logo is seen, with a phone.
Will programs like ChatGPT become mainstream in the tourist sector?Image: Avishek Das/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance

No silver bullet

Simpler, more straightforward queries, however, are usually what ChatGPT excels at. Asking the chatbot how to reach Placa d'Espanya square in the center of Palma by bus produces a prompt and accurate answer. Likewise, asking ChatGPT about Sobrasada, a typical paprika sausage from Mallorca, delivers an equally correct response. The same can be said for my query about whether tipping is customary on the island — it is, and 10% is generally considered quite generous.

"It won't be long until tourism-specific chatbots guide us though cities," says Wolfram Höpken, a professor of business informatics at Ravensburg-Weingarten University of Applied Sciences, adding that "the technology is definitely advanced enough." Not only that, "AI applications are already being used quite extensively in other areas of tourism," the expert says.

4 ways AI will reshape society

AI is already widespread

AI is mostly used today to optimize company operations, though travelers will not always be aware of this. Airlines, for example, use AI to predict how many passengers will cancel or forfeit their flights. Other companies rely on such technology to detect fraudulent online bookings. In Venice, AI is even being used for crowd control. "There already are AI applications used by travelers, service providers, tourist destinations and online travel platforms," says Höpken.

Holidaymakers or those planning vacations might have encountered AI systems in other contexts, too. Often, these says, contacting a large tour operator will likely put you in touch with an online chatbot, as opposed to a real person. Then there are intelligent systems, used for instance by hotel booking platforms, to present customers with offers tailored to their specific needs and preferences. Last but not least, robots are slowly taking over tasks once performed by hotel and restaurant staff.

A robot waits on patrons at Cologne's Nakoyashi sushi restaurant.
A robot waits on patrons at Cologne's Nakoyashi sushi restaurantImage: Henning Kaiser/dpa/picture alliance

But robots that collect dirty dishes from restaurant tables and bring them to the kitchen, for example, are not very sophisticated. Such robots don't really navigate autonomously though restaurants, says Höpken. This aside, not all patrons may wish to interact with automatons. That's why AI applications will be used in some areas of the tourist trade and hospitality sector, but not others, Höpken says.

Don't blindly trust ChatGPT

Höpken is convinced technologies such as ChatGPT will grow increasingly important. Especially since when it comes to touristic inquiries, inaccurate or downright incorrect chatbot responses probably have less serious or dangerous consequences than in other fields. Anyone who follows ChatGPT's advice on visiting Mallorca's Marivent Palace — the royal family's summer residence — on the outskirts of Palma, for example, will be disappointed, as the building isn't actually open to the public.

A man is seen holding a guide book.
Will physical guide books become obsolete?Image: Marijan Murat/dpa/picture alliance

It remains to be seen whether chatbots will actually replace tried and tested guide books, or actual travel guides. ChatGPT itself does seem to think it will be taking over any time soon: "Although I can be useful as a digital assistant, I don't think I can build on the experience and opinions that travel guides and locals offer."

This article was translated from German.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A headshot of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy slams 'beasts' in beheading video

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person pulls a mobile phone from his pocket

Nigerian youth help people avoid phone snatching trend

Nigerian youth help people avoid phone snatching trend

Society5 hours ago01:53 min
More from Africa

Asia

Members of the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church leave Pattaya Provincial Court in Pattaya, Thailand

Persecuted Chinese Christians arrive in US from Thailand

Persecuted Chinese Christians arrive in US from Thailand

Human Rights4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A hand holding a butterfly knife

German police call for knife-free zones in cities

German police call for knife-free zones in cities

CrimeApril 11, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A migrant wearing a face mask looks at the camera, standing on the deck of a boat in an Italian harbor

Italy declares state of emergency amid migration surge

Italy declares state of emergency amid migration surge

Migration8 hours ago01:33 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, meets with Saudi and Omani delegations at the Republican Palace in Sanaa

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

ConflictsApril 10, 202301:59 min
More from Middle East

North America

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a briefing in Washington

Pentagon leaks show 'components of misinformation campaign'

Pentagon leaks show 'components of misinformation campaign'

Politics18 hours ago06:17 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage