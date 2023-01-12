  1. Skip to content
How African innovators are producing climate solutions

Edith Kimani
December 1, 2023

Developed nations have pledged to help developing countries affected by climate change, but money has only recently started to flow. In Kenya, some innovators are working on climate-related projects, but raising sufficient funds remains a challenge.

