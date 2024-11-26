  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Middle East crisisRussia's war in Ukraine
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
SocietySwitzerland

How a Korean Netflix series made a Swiss town a tourist spot

Matthias Ebert in Iseltwald, Switzerland
November 26, 2024

A scene from a Korean TV series is causing Asian tourists to flock to the Swiss village of Iseltwald to take selfies.

https://p.dw.com/p/4n3Tv

Iseltwald — a tranquil Alpine village in Switzerland. 400 inhabitants, Swiss folklore, a usually empty playground and what's otherwise just an ordinary pier on the lake.

At least, that's how it used to be…

Because now, Iseltwald is overrun by tourists, most of them from Asia. Every day, they flood the small village by the hundreds — pouring out of boats, buses, or rental cars – and crowd the pier for a selfie against the Alpine backdrop.


Sofie and her friend have come from South Korea to Europe for just five days.
"It's our most important day today, to come here, because we came to see this place," says SofieSofie Bang. 

Iseltwald's mayor Peter Rubi remembers well when it all began: Just as travel restrictions were lifted after the coronavirus pandemic.

"When the borders reopened, and travel was allowed again, they all came. Now they just keep coming," he says. 

Like Annemarie from Germany, and her cousin Mercy.

"We're here because of the [Korean drama] "Crash Landing on You" series. My cousin came from the Philippines just for this, and we drove from Germany so she could see it," says Annemarie Birk. 

"Crash Landing on You" is somewhat kitschy love story. The climax, a piano scene on the pier, has since found a place in the hearts of millions of fans.

"It's a love story between North Korea and South Korea, and this is one of the highlights, this is from the ending of "Crash Landing on You." The place is just so amazing and beautiful," says Mercy Ubanan.

Marga Kwok is also here because of the series: "All of the scenes. I kind of know all the scenes in Switzerland."

But what do the locals think about the surge of Asian tourists visiting their village?

"Too many people," says Susanne Hefti. "They don't bring anything. They come here, go there, take a few photos, and then leave on the next bus, leaving all the trash behind."

Some days, 20 tour buses can come to Iseltwald, with regular buses also packed with tourists. The locals complain there's often no space left for high school students to commute to school.

Iseltwald's Mayor Rubi has taken action by installing a turnstile. Access to the pier costs 5 Swiss francs (€5.37, $5.64).

"We need it for maintenance of the roads and public restrooms, which are being used more," says Mayor Rubi. 

They're hoping it'll bring in 100,000 francs francs a year.

The tourists pay without complaint, including Checky Chen, who's come all the way from Costa Rica.

"I researched in advance, so I knew I had to pay to go on the pier. I think it's a good idea. It provides some order and the revenue can improve the infrastructure."

Now, even Iseltwald's oldest residents might cast a more romantic gaze at the masses of tourists on their pier.

Skip next section More on Society from Europe

More on Society from Europe

People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
Screenshot the three queer people featured in video

Growing up queer in rural Europe

Moxi, Christo and James talk about their experiences growing up queer in rural areas across Europe.
SocietyJuly 8, 202205:40 min
Deutschland | Jahrhundertflut

DocFilm - Flash Floods in Europe - The Traumatic Aftermath

TV crews were quick to visit the areas in western Europe devastated by flooding in July.
SocietyAugust 5, 202142:31 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

DW The 77 Percent: Spannungen um den Nil

River Nile: Upstream nations challenge Egypt's dominance

Uganda, Ethiopia, and eight other countries oppose Egypt and Sudan's dominance over the Nile River.
SocietyOctober 17, 202401:59 min
Thumbnail | Love Matters S4 EPS01: Coming Out When You’re Married

Coming out when you're married

What happens when you discover your true sexuality after tying the knot in a traditional marriage?
SocietySeptember 29, 202440:37 min
A woman dressed in white stands at the base of a cliff, looking upward thoughtfully

How do African youth define peace?

On the International Day of Peace, DW asked young men and women from across Africa about what peace means to them.
SocietySeptember 21, 202402:02 min
Show more