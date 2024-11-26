How a Korean Netflix series made a Swiss town a tourist spot

A scene from a Korean TV series is causing Asian tourists to flock to the Swiss village of Iseltwald to take selfies.

Iseltwald — a tranquil Alpine village in Switzerland. 400 inhabitants, Swiss folklore, a usually empty playground and what's otherwise just an ordinary pier on the lake.

At least, that's how it used to be…

Because now, Iseltwald is overrun by tourists, most of them from Asia. Every day, they flood the small village by the hundreds — pouring out of boats, buses, or rental cars – and crowd the pier for a selfie against the Alpine backdrop.



Sofie and her friend have come from South Korea to Europe for just five days.

"It's our most important day today, to come here, because we came to see this place," says SofieSofie Bang.

Iseltwald's mayor Peter Rubi remembers well when it all began: Just as travel restrictions were lifted after the coronavirus pandemic.

"When the borders reopened, and travel was allowed again, they all came. Now they just keep coming," he says.

Like Annemarie from Germany, and her cousin Mercy.

"We're here because of the [Korean drama] "Crash Landing on You" series. My cousin came from the Philippines just for this, and we drove from Germany so she could see it," says Annemarie Birk.

"Crash Landing on You" is somewhat kitschy love story. The climax, a piano scene on the pier, has since found a place in the hearts of millions of fans.

"It's a love story between North Korea and South Korea, and this is one of the highlights, this is from the ending of "Crash Landing on You." The place is just so amazing and beautiful," says Mercy Ubanan.

Marga Kwok is also here because of the series: "All of the scenes. I kind of know all the scenes in Switzerland."

But what do the locals think about the surge of Asian tourists visiting their village?

"Too many people," says Susanne Hefti. "They don't bring anything. They come here, go there, take a few photos, and then leave on the next bus, leaving all the trash behind."

Some days, 20 tour buses can come to Iseltwald, with regular buses also packed with tourists. The locals complain there's often no space left for high school students to commute to school.

Iseltwald's Mayor Rubi has taken action by installing a turnstile. Access to the pier costs 5 Swiss francs (€5.37, $5.64).

"We need it for maintenance of the roads and public restrooms, which are being used more," says Mayor Rubi.

They're hoping it'll bring in 100,000 francs francs a year.

The tourists pay without complaint, including Checky Chen, who's come all the way from Costa Rica.

"I researched in advance, so I knew I had to pay to go on the pier. I think it's a good idea. It provides some order and the revenue can improve the infrastructure."

Now, even Iseltwald's oldest residents might cast a more romantic gaze at the masses of tourists on their pier.