Hotels for unforgettable winter breaks
Winter is a great time to travel. Here's a selection of the coolest winter getaways in Europe.
Icehotel, Jukkasjarvi, Sweden
Intrepid travelers should check out Jukkasjarvi's frosty Icehotel, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of the Arctic Circle. Built from blocks of ice, this establishment looks different each year as artists redesign its frosty suites every winter. By April, warming temperatures undo their work and everything melts away.
Arctic TreeHouse Hotel, Rovaniemi, Finland
The Finish town of Rovaniemi has plenty of hotels to accommodate visitors. Among the most beautiful is the Arctic TreeHouse Hotel. Its comfy cabins sit on stilts, feature wood-burning stoves and large windows that afford fantastic views of the surrounding snow-covered forest. It doesn't get much cozier than that.
Sorrisniva Igloo Hotel, Alta, Norway
Norway's Alta village is located in the country's sparsely populated north. It also features a fantastically frigid ice hotel that's well worth visiting. What's more, the region is one of the best places to watch the dazzlingly colorful aurora borealis, better known as northern lights.
Hotel Arctic, Ilulissat, Denmark
Denmark's northernmost four-star hotel is located on the Arctic Circle, specifically in Greenland, some 3,000 kilometers (about 1,860 miles) from the Danish capital, Copenhagen. Situated on the shores of the Ilulissat Icefjord, a stay here offers an unforgettable experience. If you're looking for an even more extraordinary time, book a night in one of its igloos which offer stunning nature views.
Igloo village, Zermatt, Switzerland
Head for Zermatt's Igloo village, in the Swiss Alps, if you fancy a frosty thrill. Located at 2,700 meters (8,860 feet), this is a unique high-altitude hideaway. Temperatures inside the igloos are just below freezing. But fear not — snug, alpine sleeping bags ensure a deep sleep. There's also a hot outdoor whirlpool with stunning views.
Chalet Grand Flüh, Austria
This cozy, upmarket chalet in the Austrian Alps is just the right place to unwind and relax. Located in the Austrian state of Tyrol, renting this top-notch accommodation even comes with a private chef specialized in local cuisine. To work up a proper appetite, you can hit the region's abundance of cross-country ski trails beforehand.
Hotel Kranzbach, Klais, Germany
English violinist Mary Portman had this spacious country house built at the foot of Germany's tallest mountain, the Zugspitze, in 1915. Today, it has been transformed into a luxurious hotel that fuses traditional charm with designer interiors. Guests who stay here can unwind in this scenic setting and enjoy the hotel's high-end spa facilities.