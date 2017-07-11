Hong Kong's Carrie Lam will not seek a second term

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday she would not seek a second five-year term.

"There’s only one consideration and that is family. I have told everyone before that family is my first priority in terms of my consideration. They think it’s time for me to go home," Lam told a regular press briefing.

She said she had informed China's leaders about her decision.

Hong Kong''s leadership election iss due to take place on 8 May may after it was postponed for six weeks in March in light of the city's worst coronavirus outbreak.

Thecity's chief secretary John Lee, the No. 2 official in the global financial hub, is the front runner to take over from Lam.

A 1,500-member election committee stacked with Beijing loyalists will choose the chief executive.

Lam's tumultuous record

Lam, a former civil servant was sworn into office as chief executive by Chinese President Xi Jinping on 1 July 2017.

Hong Kong became more isolated globally during her term due to a crackdown on pro-democracy protests and rigid COVID-19 restrictions.

The city was initially slated to hold the chief executive election on 27 March but the poll were postponed for six weeks until 8 May in

light of the city's worst coronavirus outbreak.

Lam had been tipped as the race front-runner, but she said that her decision had been conveyed to the central government in Beijing last year and was met with "respect and understanding.''



More to follow...

lo/rs (AP, Reuters)