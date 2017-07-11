Hong Kong's Carrie Lam will not seek a second term

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Hong Kong leader said the decision was her "personal wish" and was based on family considerations. Her successor as head of the global financial hub is due to be picked in May.
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday she would not seek a second five-year term.
"There’s only one consideration and that is family. I have told everyone before that family is my first priority in terms of my consideration. They think it’s time for me to go home," Lam told a regular press briefing.
She said she had informed China's leaders about her decision.
Hong Kong''s leadership election iss due to take place on 8 May may after it was postponed for six weeks in March in light of the city's worst coronavirus outbreak.
Thecity's chief secretary John Lee, the No. 2 official in the global financial hub, is the front runner to take over from Lam.
A 1,500-member election committee stacked with Beijing loyalists will choose the chief executive.
Lam, a former civil servant was sworn into office as chief executive by Chinese President Xi Jinping on 1 July 2017.
Hong Kong became more isolated globally during her term due to a crackdown on pro-democracy protests and rigid COVID-19 restrictions.
The city was initially slated to hold the chief executive election on 27 March but the poll were postponed for six weeks until 8 May in
light of the city's worst coronavirus outbreak.
Lam had been tipped as the race front-runner, but she said that her decision had been conveyed to the central government in Beijing last year and was met with "respect and understanding.''
More to follow...
lo/rs (AP, Reuters)