 Hong Kong to mark Tiananmen anniversary from home amid coronavirus fears

News

Hong Kong to mark Tiananmen anniversary from home amid coronavirus fears

People in Hong Kong will hold an annual vigil in memory of the bloody crackdown by Chinese troops from home this year amid coronavirus restrictions. Critics fear China is trying to curtail the city-state’s independence.

Tank Man, at the Tiananmen Square massacre

People in Hong Kong on Thursday made preparations to hold an annual candlelight vigil commemorating the 1989 crackdown by the Chinese military in Tiananmen Square from home, a workaround in face of a ban on the usual public gathering amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

The police presence around Beijing's Tiananmen Square, a popular tourist attraction in the center of the city, appeared to have been higher than normal on Thursday. Barricades had also been erected around the Hong Kong park where the vigil is normally held. 

For three decades, people have gathered in the Hong Kong's Victoria Park to mark the June 4 anniversary. The event usually draws tens of thousands of people.

But police have said the event poses a public health risk. Hong Kong recently reported its first locally transmitted cases of coronavirus in weeks. Gatherings of more than eight people are currently banned due to the outbreak.

Watch video 02:15

How China aims to reassert authority on the global stage

Read more: Hong Kong bans Tiananmen massacre vigil citing coronavirus crisis

Candles burn throughout the city

Organizers instead called on residents to light candles across the city at 8:00 P.M. local time (12:00 GMT) and to then observe a minute of silence. 

People were also encouraged to use the hashtag #6431truth, in reference to the 31st anniversary and the date. 

Despite the ban, some said they were still planning to gather in Victoria Park. Volunteers handed out white candles to people during their morning commute. 

This year’s anniversary comes amid tensions in the semi-autonomous city after China made moves last month to impose national security legislation that critics fear will curtail the policy of "one country-two systems" that allows Hong Kong to self-govern. 

The city’s legislative council also voted on Thursday on a controversial bill that would make it a crime to disrespect China’s national anthem. 

EU calls for right to gather

The Tiananmen Square crackdown is not officially recognized in mainland China, where the topic is considered taboo and discussion around it is heavily censored.

On Wednesday, the EU called on China to allow people in Hong Kong and Macau, another semi-autonomous city, to observe the crackdown, calling it "a signal that key freedoms continue to be protected."

China has never provided a complete death toll for the 1989 crackdown on the student-led demonstration. Officials have said it was around 300, mostly soldiers. But rights groups and people present have said fatalities could have been in the thousands. 

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

Opinion: Tiananmen has always served as a moral to learn from

Implementing the new national security law in Hong Kong and banning the Tiananmen massacre vigil in the city are attempts to silence Hong Kongers, write prominent pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong and Glacier Kwong. (03.06.2020)  

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam slams US ‘double standards’ with protests

Carrie Lam's comments referred to the contrast between Western support for the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong last year, and the response to recent anti-police brutality demonstrations in the US. (02.06.2020)  

Hong Kong officials denounce US response to security law

Top Hong Kong officials have sharply criticized President Donald Trump's threat to strip the city of its special status. The city's last British governor has said Beijing's moves could lead to a new cold war. (30.05.2020)  

Hongkong & Sicherheitsgesetz China | Passanten

The end of freedom of expression in Hong Kong 03.06.2020

Just before the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, a new struggle for freedom is raging in Hong Kong. Writers and journalists fear censorship by the Chinese security law.

Hunderte Menschen demonstrieren vor Tiananmen-Jahrestag in Hongkong 1.6.2014

Hong Kong bans Tiananmen massacre vigil citing coronavirus crisis 03.06.2020

Activist Lee Cheuk-Yan told DW the decision to ban the Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong is an attempt by authorities to please China's communist regime. Beijing recently announced a controversial security law for the city.

USA Protest George Floyd - kniende Polizisten

Opinion: Minneapolis is not Hong Kong 02.06.2020

China wants to emphasize that clashes between police and protesters in US cities mean Washington has no right to criticize crackdowns in Hong Kong. But the two protests are very different, says DW's Rodion Ebbighausen.

