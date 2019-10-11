 Hong Kong protests: Molotov cocktails thrown in metro station | News | DW | 12.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hong Kong protests: Molotov cocktails thrown in metro station

Molotovs have been thrown inside Kowloon metro station, Hong Kong police say. The station was seriously damaged" in the attack, they said, but no injuries were reported.

A Hong Kong protester holds up a sign against emergency laws in Hong Kong

Pro-democracy protesters resumed demonstrations in Hong Kong on Saturday as Molotov cocktails were thrown inside Kowloon Tong metro station in the north of the administrative region.

Authorities reported that the station was "seriously damaged" but that no one was injured in the attacks, which took place around 3 p.m local time (9 a.m CEST).

Read more: Hong Kong media succumbing to Chinese pressure

A statement released by Hong Kong police warned "rioters" to stop all "illegal acts" and condemned the incident. Investigations are ongoing.

Hong Kong police march along the streets of Hong Kong holding riot shields and dressed in green.

Police are warning 'rioters' to stop illegal acts

Unauthorized protest

Protesters gathered for an unauthorized march outside the Hong Kong Cultural Centre beginning in Tsim Sha Tsui, about 5km (3 miles) away from Kowloon Tong station.

The police stated that an unauthorized assembly was illegal and called on the protesters to "stop all illegal acts and leave immediately."

Read more: No protests but NBA's rift with China remains

The protests on Saturday have been the first after a week of relative calm in the city. Last weekend, the protests turned into violent running battles between some protesters and police.

Pro-democracy demonstrations were sparked by the proposal for a controversial extradition bill earlier this year that has since been withdrawn.

Watch video 02:38

Hong Kong: Mass demonstrations have continued in defiance of the ban

kmm/tj (Reuters/AP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Hong Kong media succumbing to Chinese pressure

Reporting has become increasingly difficult in Hong Kong since pro-democracy protests erupted in the city four months ago. Many media organizations with ties to China are actively self-censoring. William Yang reports. (11.10.2019)  

No protests but NBA's rift with China remains

Despite some fears of protest, or even cancellation, the NBA's preseason match in Shanghai went ahead on Thursday. Brooklyn Nets beat Los Angeles Lakers but there was plenty of political intrigue away from the court. (10.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hong Kong: Mass demonstrations have continued in defiance of the ban  

Related content

Hongkong Anti-Regierungsproteste

WorldLink: Q&A Hong Kong protests 11.10.2019

Hong Kong protesters have refused to follow a ban on face coverings, which went into effect following unprecedented violence. A group of lawmakers has even attempted to overturn the ban, saying Chief Executive Carrie Lam bypassed the Legislative Council when she invoked it under emergency powers. To find out more, WorldLink spoke with DW's Southeast Asia correspondent Charlotte Chelsom-Pill.

Hongkong Anti-Regierungsproteste - Demonstranten werfen einen Stein auf die Polizeistation

Hong Kong media succumbing to Chinese pressure 11.10.2019

Reporting has become increasingly difficult in Hong Kong since pro-democracy protests erupted in the city four months ago. Many media organizations with ties to China are actively self-censoring. William Yang reports.

Hongkong Anti-Regierungsproteste

Anti-mask law: Hong Kong moving toward 'martial law' 04.10.2019

Hong Kong has passed a new regulation threatening punishment for any protesters caught wearing masks. Expert Willy Lam told DW that the move could have grave consequences for the future of civil liberties in Hong Kong.

Advertisement