Hong Kong protesters rally against China's Uighur crackdown

Many Hong Kongers are watching with fear the scale of China's crackdown in Xinjiang. A protest in support of Uighurs was violently put down by riot police.
Hong Kong riot police on Sunday forcefully broke up a rally of pro-democracy protesters showing solidarity with China's repressed Uighur minority.
Around 1,000 people peacefully gathered near Hong Kong's Harbourfront, waving Uighur flags and posters, in the latest in nearly seven months of protests against China in the autonomous city.
Read more: China's Uighur — what you need to know
"We shall not forget those who share a common goal with us, our struggle for freedom and democracy and the rage against the Chinese Communist Party," one speaker shouted through the loudspeaker to the crowd.
Police later swooped in using pepper spray to disperse protesters, who countered by throwing glass bottles and rocks.
United Nations experts and human rights organizations have documented that China has imprisoned at least 1 million Uighurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups in internment camps in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.
Read more: 'This is not a concentration camp': Analyst Victor Gao on China's Uighur prisons
China claims the prison camps are "vocational training centers" necessary to combat terrorism in the restive province. Beijing has denied mistreating Uighurs and acted in defiance against a chorus of international criticism over the harsh crackdown.
Hong Kong watches treatment of Uighurs
China runs Hong Kong under a "one country, two systems" model that grants the financial capital expanded freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland. Many Hong Kongers view China as encroaching on these freedoms and fear mainland policies will come to the city.
What started as a movement against Chinese meddling has morphed into broader calls for greater democracy and police accountability following months of often violent protests.
The scale of the huge surveillance and prison system in Xinjiang has been closely watched in Hong Kong, with many fearful that similar measures could befall the city.
"The Chinese government are control freaks, they can't stand any opinions they disagree with," Katherine, a protester in her late twenties and a civil servant, told AFP before police moved in.
"In Xinjiang they are doing what they are doing because they have the power to do so. When they take over Hong Kong they will do the same," she added.
In 2047, 50 years after Britain handed the city back to China, the deal granting Hong Kong special rights ends.
cw/ng (AFP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Ilham Tohti is serving a life sentence after Beijing accused him of trying to promote separatism. Thousands of Uighur Muslims are thought to be in concentration camps in China's Xinjiang province. (18.12.2019)
Mesut Özil’s comments on the plight of the Uighur people caused a stir in China and beyond. His club, Arsenal, refused to back their player, insisting they remain apolitical. But can that truly be the case? (18.12.2019)
A US bill that describes Beijing's treatment of Muslim minorities as "gross violations" of human rights has been overwhelmingly supported. China has refuted the claims, saying they are merely trying to combat terrorism. (04.12.2019)
The Chinese government has been slammed for suppressing the Uighur community in the country's western Xinjiang province. Why is Beijing targeting the Uighur? Who are they, and what are their demands? (04.12.2019)
High-ranking Chinese analyst Victor Gao defends the detention of an estimated 1 million Uighurs in the Chinese province of Xinjiang on DW's Conflict Zone, by saying China is dealing with extremism and separatism. (18.12.2019)