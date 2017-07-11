Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily to shut down on Saturday

Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is closing its print and digital edition on Saturday, publishing company Next Digital said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Due to the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong, Apple Daily in its print form will come to an end no later than the last edition on Saturday 26 June 2021 and the digital version will no longer be accessible no later than 11:59 p.m. on Saturday 26 June 2021," Next Digital said in a press release.



This is a developing story and will be updated...