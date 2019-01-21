 Hong Kong moves to criminalize insults to Chinese national anthem | News | DW | 23.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Hong Kong moves to criminalize insults to Chinese national anthem

The controversial law prescribes jail time and fines for those who disrespect the Chinese national anthem. It has sparked concerns about the growing curbs on freedom of expression in the semi-autonomous city.

Hong Kong soccer fans boo the Chinese national anthem

A new bill criminalizing disrespect of the Chinese national anthem was introduced in Hong Kong Wednesday.

When it passes later this year, the so-called "National Anthem Law" penalizes those who “publicly and intentionally insult” the anthem, March of the Volunteers, with a maximum fine of HK$50,000 (€5,600) and three years jail time.

Pro-democracy activist group Demosisto tied a banner to the flagpoles of the Hong Kong Legislative Council building as the bill was being read out for the first time.

Pro-Beijing demonstrators held banners reading "Safeguard national dignity" and "Support the national anthem law".

The bill is expected to pass later this year as there isn’t enough opposition in the chamber to rule it down.

It will likely end booing of the anthem at large football matches, a practice which has emerged as a means of protest following the 2014 pro-democracy Umbrella Movement.

It will also make it mandatory for all school children to learn the anthem, including those who attend international schools.

Read more: Firechat - the app connecting Hong Kong protesters

Hong Kong residents hold up yellow umbrellas in the streets during the 2014 Umbrella Movement (pictue-alliance/AP Photo/K. Cheung)

Protesters took the streets in protest during the so-called Umbrella Movement.

Crackdown on dissidents

Chinese authorities have clamped down on pro-democracy demonstrations in recent years.

Last September, the government banned the pro-independence Hong Kong National Party (HKNP). Its leader, Andy Chan, was disqualified from running for elections, officials insisting that advocating for independence goes against the territory’s Basic Law.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and President Xi Jinping in Hongkong (Reuters/B. Yip)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam shakes hands with President Xi Jinping, shortly after she swears an oath of office at the 20th anniversary of the city's handover to Chinese rule.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned against threats to the authority of Beijing. He has vowed to stop separatist movements from violating territorial integrity, saying he "will never allow any person, any group, any political party" divide the country.

Read more: Xi warns of ‘read line’ as Hong Kong marks 20 years under China

One country, two systems

Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 after 99 years under British colonial rule. The "one country, two systems" principle underpins the reunification process and allows the territory relative autonomy in the 50 year transition period.

But more than 20 years into the process, critics are concerned Chinese authorities are already tightening their grip on political and social life.

Read more: Hong Kong's 20 years under Chinese rule - a failed project?

In 2012, a report on freedom of the press in Hong Kong showed it had deteriorated alarmingly, with five journalists detained by police "without concrete evidence".

Watch video 02:08
Now live
02:08 mins.

Hong Kong Umbrella Movement activists go on trial

Last year, veteran British journalist Victor Mallet, had his visa renewal application rejected and was asked to leave Hong Kong within the week. British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt described the move as "politically motivated", Mallet having hosted a pro-independence activist at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) in Beijing.

The Umbrella Movement which erupted in 2014 saw thousands take to the streets to protest the announcement that Beijing would vet all Hong Kong candidates seeking election.

nn/rt (Reuters/DPA)

DW recommends

Police use tear gas as pro-democracy demonstrators occupy central Hong Kong

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have brought parts of the city center to a standstill. Police have used tear gas to disperse crowds calling for more political freedom from Beijing. (28.09.2014)  

Firechat - the app connecting Hong Kong protesters

FireChat, a messaging app, is helping protesters in Hong Kong communicate without an Internet connection. But there is a catch: the authorities can also use it and read the activists' messages. (01.10.2014)  

Hong Kong bans pro-independence political party

The party founded by independence activist Andy Chan is the first political party to be outlawed in the city's history. Police had sought a ban on the outfit in July, citing "national security" concerns. (24.09.2018)  

Xi warns of 'red line' as Hong Kong marks 20 years under China

Hong Kong has sworn in its first female leader in a ceremony celebrating two decades of rule from China. President Xi Jinping said the territory was as free as ever, but warned against challenges to Beijing's authority. (01.07.2017)  

Hong Kong's 20 years under Chinese rule – A failed project?

As Hong Kong celebrates the 20th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule, it can boast of its freedom of assembly and an independent press. But many residents are dissatisfied with a lack of democratic freedom. (01.07.2017)  

Media watchdog: press freedom in Hong Kong at risk of extinction

A report released by an international media watchdog has argued that press freedom in Hong Kong has deteriorated. Some blame an increasingly assertive Beijing trying to muzzle a critical brand of reporting on the island. (24.01.2012)  

Financial Times editor given one week to leave Hong Kong

Financial Times Asia News editor Victor Mallet has been denied a new work visa by the Chinese territory. The move came shortly after he hosted a talk by a pro-independence politician. (08.10.2018)  

WWW links

https://www.cmab.gov.hk/en/press/press_4122.htm

Audios and videos on the topic

Hong Kong Umbrella Movement activists go on trial  

Related content

Symbolbild China Flagge - Shijiazhuang

Analyst: China has to be put in the category of a 'rogue state' 22.01.2019

A group of ex-diplomats and academics have signed an open letter to the Chinese president for the release of two Canadians detained on national security grounds. DW spoke to Bill Hayton, one of the letter's signatories.

Filmstill Das Ende der Wahrheit

'Blame Game': Politics, mercenaries and conspiracies 21.01.2019

At the world premiere of his new political thriller "Blame Game," DW spoke with director Philipp Leinemann about mercenaries, foreign intervention and secret CIA operations in Germany.

Ramallah - Digital Activism Forum

Palestinians take on Israel over digital crackdown 17.01.2019

An non-profit organization in Haifa is at the forefront of efforts to address the shrinking space for freedom of expression in Palestinian territories and promote digital rights. Tessa Fox reports from Ramallah.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 