Hong Kong: How tourism has changed since return to China

Many Hong Kong residents these days may not feel like celebrating at all when the 25th anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule is remembered. On the one hand, this is due to the efforts of the Chinese government, which have been increasing for years, to expand its influence in Hong Kong and to suppress the democracy movement. On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the city hard and brought one of the pillars of the economy, tourism, to a virtual standstill.

Devastating consequences of a zero-COVID policy

"Until 2019, Hong Kong was one of the world's most visited cities," says Wolfgang Ehmann, of the German Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. However, due to strict travel restrictions because of the pandemic, some of which are still in force, the sector collapsed completely. In the entire year of 2021, the official number of visitor arrivals was just 91,000, Ehmann said. That compares with nearly 56 million in 2019. "This shows how devastating the consequences of the zero-COVID policy have been and continue to be for tourism in Hong Kong."

In Hong Kong, strict COVID-19 rules continue to apply, such as wearing face masks being required in public areas

In the streets, the large number of lowered shutters and the closed stores and restaurants in the shopping centers are proof of how badly the economy has been hit by the absence of visitors. According to official figures, tourism contributes about five percent to the city's gross domestic product. There are more than 300 hotels and about 260,000 people are directly employed in the sector.

Most tourists come from mainland China

The tourist industry has changed greatly over the past decades. "Shopping tourism is very important in Hong Kong today," says Jianli Chen, owner of the Hamburg-based company China Hansa Travel, which organizes trips to his home country. "Chinese tourists from the mainland now play a much bigger role than international tourism." Official figures bear this out. In 2017, for example, 76 percent of all visitors came from mainland China. Expensive watches, fancy bags, branded goods of all kinds — that's what wealthy mainland Chinese are looking for in Hong Kong, Chen explains.

Hong Kong is popular as a shopping destination with mainland Chinese

The fact that such shopping trips — often only day trips — are possible is a direct result of the city's rule being returned to China. Starting in 2003, the Chinese state began issuing visas that allow individual trips to Hong Kong. Since then, almost 300 million Chinese have made use of them. Hans-Wilm Schütte, a Chinese scholar and author of several travel guides on China and Hong Kong, remembers times when this was not possible. "Tourists in Hong Kong used to be Americans, Japanese, occasionally a few Europeans," he says. "The fact that so many mainland Chinese come today also has to do with [Hong Kong's] handover to the People's Republic of China."

This was officially concluded on July 1, 1997, after many years of wrangling. Rule of Hong Kong had been transferred to the United Kingdom after the so-called Opium War in 1841, and the city subsequently developed into an important military base and trading center. After the Second World War, during which Japanese forces occupied the city, Hong Kong grew into an economic powerhouse, thanks in part to Chinese entrepreneurs who had fled Mao's Red Brigades.

These days, the entire city is decorated with Hong Kong and People's Republic of China flags

Critics warn of autonomy being undermined

In the 1970s, China's pressure on the United Kingdom to relinquish the crown colony increased. It was finally agreed that Hong Kong would be a so-called special administrative region for 50 years. Under the motto "one country, two systems," Hong Kong citizens were guaranteed extensive freedoms and rights. But critics have long warned that Hong Kong's autonomy is gradually being eroded. In 2020, for example, a controversial "security law" came into force, with which the Chinese government reacted to mass protests for more democracy in the city and which has since then repeatedly served as the basis for arrests of regime critics.

Dozens of regime critics gathered in London on June 12 to demonstrate for more democracy in Hong Kong

Back in 2014, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the so-called "umbrella protests" to demand more democracy. Although the demonstrations were largely peaceful, Jianli Chen is convinced that they are having an impact on international tourism. Many tour operators simply take Hong Kong off their itineraries when there is any kind of unrest there, he says.

China's President Xi Jinping to attend celebrations

"Hong Kong tourism from Europe has become much less," says Chen. As recently as the 1990s, he used to average three trips a year to Hong Kong as a tour guide. That was because the city had long been the gateway to China for Western travelers. "The classic route for round trips to China began and ended in Hong Kong," says Chen. However, with the progressive opening up of China, this has gradually changed.

Dozens of events planned to mark 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule

Meanwhile, a recovery of the tourism industry is still not in sight. Hong Kong travelers continue to be subject to strict COVID restrictions that include multiple tests and long hotel quarantines. The celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of the return of the city, however, are likely to be lavish. China's President Xi Jinping will also be present and is expected to attend several official events.

This article was originally written in German.