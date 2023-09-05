  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Ukraine
Beethovenfest
Human RightsHong Kong

Hong Kong court urges new framework for same-sex unions

September 5, 2023

A landmark case on LGBTQ rights saw Hong Kong's top court rejecting a bid for full marriage equality of same-sex couples. However, the judges also said the government needed to create a legal framework for the issue.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vxht
LGBTQ supporters hold up a rainbow flag during a 2019 rally in Hong Kong
Around 60% Hong Kong residents now support same-sex marriage (file photo)Image: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Pro-democracy activist Jimmy Sham scored a partial victory before Hong Kong's top court on Tuesday, with the judges acknowledging the need for a framework to legally recognize same-sex partnerships formed abroad.

Sham had sought recognition for his marriage to his husband, whom he married in New York 10 years ago. The jailed activist gained prominence during anti-government protests in 2019 and remains in custody due to charges under a Beijing-imposed national security law.

In the Tuesday ruling, the judges dismissed his appeal for his marriage to be recognized. However, they also gave the government two years to create the needed framework.

"The absence of legal recognition of their relationship is apt to disrupt and demean their private lives together in ways that constitute arbitrary interference," Justice Patrick Keane wrote.

This was the first time the top court directly addressed the issue of same-sex marriage.

Support for same-sex marriage grows

Despite facing challenges, Hong Kong has seen increasing public support for same-sex marriage, and the ruling underscores the ongoing fight for broader LGBTQ rights in the region.

Hong Kong currently acknowledges same-sex marriage for limited purposes like taxation and visas.

Despite challenges in mainland China, support for same-sex marriage in semi-autonomous Hong Kong has grown, with 60% in favor this year, up from 38% a decade ago, according to a poll.

Italy: Same-sex parents and their children in legal limbo

ss/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Tartu Pride in Tartu, Estonia

Estonia legalizes same-sex marriage

Estonia legalizes same-sex marriage

Estonia has become the second Central European country to legalize same-sex marriage. The law will come into force in 2024.
Human RightsJune 20, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Vladimir Putin

Ukraine updates: Kim to hold arms talks with Putin, says US

ConflictsSeptember 5, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A boat with migrants is crossing the Mediterranean.

Tunisia: New hotspot for sub-Saharan migration to Europe

Tunisia: New hotspot for sub-Saharan migration to Europe

MigrationSeptember 5, 202303:13 min
More from Africa

Asia

This undated photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, shows a test launch of strategic cruise missiles

What's behind North Korea's 'nuclear attack' drills?

What's behind North Korea's 'nuclear attack' drills?

ConflictsSeptember 4, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

The soon-to-be-opened Hindu temple on Hasenheide in Berlin

Germany's largest Hindu temple set to open in Berlin

Germany's largest Hindu temple set to open in Berlin

ReligionSeptember 3, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters stand in the middle of a brick street in the Hague, Netherlands holding up signs and Ukrainian flags

Netherlands: The refugees from Ukraine who now are in limbo

Netherlands: The refugees from Ukraine who now are in limbo

MigrationSeptember 4, 2023
More from Europe

North America

Nevada Burning Man Festival 2023

Burning Man festival hit by heavy rain

Burning Man festival hit by heavy rain

SocietySeptember 3, 202301:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

People stand on a hilltop overlooking Lima, setting up large green nets to catch fog

Peru's water shortage: Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

Peru's water shortage: Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

ClimateSeptember 4, 202306:25 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage