  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
People hold up their phones with the light on in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong on June 4, 2021
Every year the Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong drew tens of thousands of people in the largest public commemoration of its kind on Chinese soil.Image: Isaac Lawrence/AFP
PoliticsHong Kong

Hong Kong court convicts Tiananmen vigil group activists

1 hour ago

Hong Kong has undergone dramatic changes since the imposition of the national security law in the summer of 2020. Many pro-democracy politicians and activists have been arrested.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OFOZ

A Hong Kong court on Saturday convicted three former members of a group that organized annual vigils to mark China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown for failing to comply with a national security police request for information. 

Among those convicted was prominent pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung, 38, who was the former vice-chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China.

Two other former standing committee members of the Alliance, Tang Ngok Kwan and Tsui Hon Kwong, were also found guilty.

The now-defunct group was the main organizer of Hong Kong's June 4 candlelight vigil for victims of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Every year it drew tens of thousands of people in the largest public commemoration of its kind on Chinese soil.

What was the case about?

Before the Alliance decided to disband, police had accused it of being a foreign agent and sought details about its operations and finances.

Hong Kong: 25 years of Chinese rule

But the group refused to cooperate. It argued that authorities were arbitrarily labeling pro-democracy outfits as foreign agents and that they did not have the right to ask for its information.

On Saturday, the court ruled that the group was obliged to answer the notice served to them and their refusal to do so was unjustified.

Sentencing in the case is expected on March 11 with a maximum jail term of six months for this particular offense.

Chow is already serving two other prison terms for unlawful assembly linked to her involvement in organizing Tiananmen commemoration events.

Chow and two other former Alliance leaders, Lee Cheuk-yan and Albert Ho, were also charged with inciting subversion of state power under the national security law (NSL) in 2021.

Since the imposition of the NSL in the summer of 2020, after months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous city has undergone dramatic changes.

Hundreds of pro-democracy politicians, activists and citizens have been arrested.

sri/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Biden speak in the White House Oval Office

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Researchers inserted a camera into the chamber, bringing sights not seen for thousands of years.

Hidden corridor discovered in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Hidden corridor discovered in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

History23 hours ago01:28 min
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese national flags flutter in front of the Great Hall of the People

Chinese parliament set to centralize CCP power

Chinese parliament set to centralize CCP power

Politics18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Child reaching for chocolate candy

Germany steps up fight against child obesity

Germany steps up fight against child obesity

Health13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele who was arrested in February last year in Tehran is seen.

Belgian court paves way for Iran prisoner swap treaty

Belgian court paves way for Iran prisoner swap treaty

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Activists with signs and candles during a sit-in by Amnesty International.

Press freedom? Egyptian journalists set to stand trial

Press freedom? Egyptian journalists set to stand trial

Press Freedom10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Protest against antisemitism in New York

US creates new antisemitism task force

US creates new antisemitism task force

Human RightsMarch 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage