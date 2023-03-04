Every year the Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong drew tens of thousands of people in the largest public commemoration of its kind on Chinese soil.Image: Isaac Lawrence/AFP
Hong Kong court convicts Tiananmen vigil group activists
1 hour ago
Hong Kong has undergone dramatic changes since the imposition of the national security law in the summer of 2020. Many pro-democracy politicians and activists have been arrested.
A Hong Kong court on Saturday convicted three former members of a group that organized annual vigils to mark China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown for failing to comply with a national security police request for information.
Among those convicted was prominent pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung, 38, who was the former vice-chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China.
Two other former standing committee members of the Alliance, Tang Ngok Kwan and Tsui Hon Kwong, were also found guilty.