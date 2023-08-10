  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Extreme weather
PoliticsHong Kong

Hong Kong arrests 10 for 'foreign collusion'

1 hour ago

Hong Kong police have been cracking down on pro-democracy activists and civil liberties since China imposed a sweeping national security law.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uzbl
Police officers stand guard outside the Hong Kong High Court
Hong Kong police have so far arrested over 260 people under the national security law, including many of the city's leading pro-democracy activistsImage: Louise Delmotte/AP Photo/picture alliance

Hong Kong police arrested 10 people on Thursday on charges of endangering national security and colluding with foreign forces. 

Authorities said that those arrested — four men and six women, aged 26 to 43 — were suspected of conspiring to collude with the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund.

The now-disbanded fund helped pay legal and medical costs for people arrested during the mass pro-democracy protests that rocked the Chinese city in 2019.

What did Hong Kong police say?

The 10 people were suspected of receiving donations "from various overseas organizations to support people who have fled overseas or organizations which called for sanctions against Hong Kong," the police said in a statement.

They also cited "inciting riot" as grounds for Thursday's arrests and did not rule out more charges.

How China’s crackdown has changed Hong Kong

The 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund was disbanded in October 2021 after national security police demanded it hand over information about its donors and beneficiaries.

Authorities have accused the group of fomenting dissent among jailed protesters and helping Hong Kong activists who have fled overseas.

Five of the fund's trustees, including the elderly Cardinal Joseph Zen, were arrested in May 2022 for foreign collusion but were convicted and fined for the less serious crime of failing to properly register the fund.

Clampdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong

Hong Kong authorities, critics say, have been cracking down on political freedoms and dissent since China imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory in 2020. 

Over 260 people have been arrested under the law so far, including many of the city's leading pro-democracy activists.

How to preserve Hong Kong's cultural memory?

The law also has been used to ban several pro-democracy political parties and large civic organizations, as well as to censor books and movies considered sensitive.

Western governments have repeatedly criticized the national security law in Hong Kong as a tool of repression.

Chinese and Hong Kong officials, however, say it has brought back stability to the former British colony following the months-long citywide violent unrest in 2019.

sri/sms (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

GLOD Hongkong

Hong Kong’s quiet opposition

Hong Kong’s quiet opposition

China thinks Hong Kong’s special status is history. Traces of the 2019 protests have faded away, but the spirit of the opposition lives on. Still, speaking openly about it is getting harder by the day.
Human RightsJuly 24, 202306:09 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ali Lamine Zeine / Niger 2008

Niger junta declares new government as ECOWAS mulls strategy

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ethiopian protesters waving flags and branches, marching.

Ethiopia grapples with clashes in Amhara region

Ethiopia grapples with clashes in Amhara region

Politics19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

China Rocket Force Parade

China's military shake-up: Power play or strategy shift?

China's military shake-up: Power play or strategy shift?

Politics23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Sunrise beyond the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Bremen

How Germany's political leaders want to fix the economy

How Germany's political leaders want to fix the economy

PoliticsAugust 8, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A poster affixed to a wall showing a woman beating a crouched Russian soldier with flowers. The Cyrillic script reads 'I don't want flowers; I want my Ukraine." Yellow wattle flowers can be seen to the side of the poster.

How Ukrainian women are fighting Russian occupation

How Ukrainian women are fighting Russian occupation

Politics16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

View of two surveillance cameras in Tehran against the backdrop of a giant mural depicting the spiritual leader of the Iranian revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, and Iran's current supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran ratchets up enforcement of women's dress code

Iran ratchets up enforcement of women's dress code

Human RightsAugust 9, 202303:29 min
More from Middle East

North America

Robbie Robertson & The Band

Robbie Robertson, leader of The Band, dies at age 80

Robbie Robertson, leader of The Band, dies at age 80

Music2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Ecuador Präsidentschaftskandidat Fernando Villavicencio wurde in Quito erschossen

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Crime53 minutes ago02:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage