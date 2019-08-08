Hong Kong airport cancels flights due to protests

Hong Kong airport suspended check-in for all flights on Monday due to a massive protest that began in earlier in the day and disrupted operations in its arrivals terminal.

"Other than the departure flights that have completed the check-in process and the arrival flights that are already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights have been canceled for the rest of today," the airport authority said in a statement.

The arrivals hall swelled with demonstrators until there was standing room only. Thousands flocked to the airport to protest police brutality they said was committed during anti-government protests over the weekend.

Demonstrators chanted that police should "return the eye" of a protester who was seriously injured by police.

Many carried images of the weekend's protesters clashing with police or wore symbolic patches over their eye.

The airport gathering marks the fourth consecutive day of demonstrations that have taken place in what is a major transportation hub in Asia

More information to follow...

