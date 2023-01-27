  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Holocaust Remembrance Day
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
A surveillance tower at former Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz- Birkenau
Auschwitz-Birkenau was the largest Nazi concentration and extermination campImage: Omar Marques/Getty Images
HistoryPoland

Holocaust remembrance ceremony at Auschwitz death camp

44 minutes ago

Holocaust survivors are taking part in the ceremony, 78 years after Soviet forces entered the concentration and extermination camp. Some 1.1 million people were murdered at the Auschwitz-Birkenau complex.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mlrw

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum in Oswiecim, Poland is holding a ceremony on Friday to mark the liberation of the Nazi death camp and remember victims of the Holocaust. 

Holocaust survivors are taking part in the ceremony, exactly 78 years after Soviet forces entered the concentration and extermination camp in 1945. 

Eva Umlauf, who was born in 1942, was one of the youngest survivors of the camp. She said during the event Friday that only her mother, sister and herself survived the Nazis, but the rest of her family was murdered.

"For me, Auschwitz is a traumatizing part of my biography," Umlauf said. She said she survived the camp due to a "stroke of luck" but added that she grapples with survivor's guilt.  

Some 1.1 million people were murdered at the Auschwitz complex which began operation in May 1940. Jews, Poles, Romani and Soviet prisoners of war were among the victims of the death camp.

The ceremony, which is being streamed online, is being held under the honorary patronage of Polish President Andrzej Duda. The event's main theme focuses on the planning, creation and expansion of the system of dehumanization and genocide at the death camp.

Other guests at the event in Poland include Doug Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris. Russian officials have not been invited to the event, amid the invasion of Ukraine.  

UN chief, Holocaust survivor to speak at New York City event

The UN General Assembly has designated January 27 as International Holocaust Rememberance Day, to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz and remember the 6 million Jews who were murdered, along with other victims of Nazism.

Later on Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will speak during a Holocaust memorial ceremony in New York City. The event will take place at the United Nations General Assembly Hall under the theme "Home and Belonging."

Holocaust historian Deborah Dwork will give the keynote speech at the event, while Holocaust survivor Jacques Grishaver will also give remarks.  

wd/kb (AP, dpa) 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pictures Karl Gorath are displayed during a memorial ceremony commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Germany remembers Nazi persecution of sexual minorities

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Players from Mali stand for their national anthem with their hands around the waist of their neighbor

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sports21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman holds a child, as two older children and man looking at his smartphone walk nearby

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Society22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in central Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

History2 hours ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

A crowd of people stand in front of a large screen showing Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Sports22 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

BG Ärzte im Nahen Osten l Ägypten, Krankenwagen mit Opfern des russischen Verkehrsflugzeugs A321

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

HealthJanuary 25, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A resident keeps watch on Fredonia Drive in Studio City, Calif., where a mudslide is blocking the road

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Nature and Environment23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Two Yanomami adults and one child sitting in hammocks

How gold mining in Brazil is connected to hundreds of deaths

How gold mining in Brazil is connected to hundreds of deaths

Science20 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage