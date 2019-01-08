Hollywood vs. Trump: Politics, scandals and American cinema

Even as the candidates left the starting blocks in the campaign for the 2016 presidential election, Hollywood was positioning itself against Donald Trump.



Many prominent actors came out in support of the Democrats, and the majority actively expressed their opposition to the reality TV star and self-proclaimed billionaire. Clint Eastwood was one of the few who sided with the bombastic Republican candidate.



At almost every major awards ceremony since his electoral win, Oscar and Golden Globe winners have spoken out about against the president. Even actor Meryl Streep, appearing at the 2017 Golden Globes, put in yet another unforgettable performance as she fired salvos in Trump's direction .

9 must-read books to face the Trump era '1984' George Orwell's "1984" pops up repeatedly on lists, with the literary classic opening a window into authoritarian regimes. The dystopian novel delves into what it means to live in a state of tyranny, including omnipresent government surveillance and public manipulation. Pictured here is a film still from the 1956 movie adaptation of the novel.

9 must-read books to face the Trump era 'The Origins of Totalitarianism' Hannah Arendt's essay "The Origins of Totalitarianism," originally published in English in 1951, has also garnered considerable attention. Arendt (1906-1975), who fled Nazi Germany, was one of the first political theorists to analyze how totalitarian political movements rose in the early 20th century. A few weeks ago, online bookseller Amazon briefly ran out of the work.

9 must-read books to face the Trump era 'Brave New World' What college student, or high school student for that matter, hasn't read Aldous Huxley's novel "Brave New World"? The 1932 novel looks at how society is kept in line through psychological manipulation and conditioning.

9 must-read books to face the Trump era 'The Handmaid's Tale' Margaret Atwood's feminist dystopia "The Handmaid's Tale" has resurfaced on the nightstands of women participating in political protests, such as at the massive Women's March in Washington in January. The 1985 novel, set in a futuristic New England, looks at the oppression of women in a totalitarian theocracy after the overthrow of the US government. Natasha Richardson starred in a 1990 film.

9 must-read books to face the Trump era 'The Man in the High Castle' In 1962, Philip K. Dick's novel "The Man in the High Castle" envisioned how life could have looked in the United States under totalitarian rule by the victorious Nazi Reich and Japanese Empire. A TV series loosely based on the novel was released in 2015. As part of its advertising campaign, a New York subway was controversially covered in the imagery of the show, seen here.

9 must-read books to face the Trump era 'The United States of Fear' Tom Engelhardt's "The United States of Fear," published in 2011, looks at how fear has fueled massive US investment in the military and national security, only to ultimately gridlock the country.

9 must-read books to face the Trump era 'Things That Can and Cannot Be Said' "Things That Can and Cannot Be Said" is a collection of essays and conversations by Arundhati Roy and John Cusack, who reflect on their talks with NSA whistle-blower Edward Snowden in Moscow in 2014. Surveillance and the nature of the state take center stage in these dialogues and texts, as well as the role of symbols, such as flags, amid patriotism.

9 must-read books to face the Trump era 'The Power of the Powerless' Vaclav Havel's 1978 essay "The Power of the Powerless" offers a compelling alternative to the current gloom-and-doom outlook. The Czech writer and former president expands on methods of resistance among ordinary citizens and how totalitarian regimes can give birth to dissidents.

9 must-read books to face the Trump era 'The Captive Mind' Polish poet and Nobel Prize laureate Czeslaw Milosz (1911-2004) became an American citizen in 1970. His non-fiction "The Captive Mind" drew on his experiences as a dissident writer in the Eastern Bloc. It is an intellectual reckoning with the allure of Stalinism and the deadening of the mind through Western consumerism. Author: Louisa Schaefer



Hollywood's political heroes

The relationship between cinema and politics goes back decades. Stars like James Stewart and Henry Fonda were known for their portrayals of upright, honorable political figures in films like Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) and Young Mr. Lincoln (1939).

But that's not to say Hollywood has always looked at Washington with uncritical eyes. In the late 1960s and '70s, the young directors of the New Hollywood era ruthlessly criticized politics and politicians — All the President's Men (1976) and its take on the Watergate scandal, for example.

American cinema tends to identify more with the Democrats. Directors such as Sydney Pollack ruthlessly looked behind the scenes of the policy-making machine. Corruption, cronyism and media manipulation were put on full view, in films like Three Days of the Condor (1975) — sometimes with filmic realism, sometimes satirically.

Criticism in the streaming age

In recent years, these critiques have been emboldened by the makers of popular TV series. The success of House of Cards on Netflix showed this clearly, as it pulled no punches in its criticism of the Oval Office with the depiction of fictional President Frank Underwood.

But the political machinations by Underwood and his wife, Claire, over several seasons are — despite the former's complicity in murder — still miles away from the absurd political theater of the Donald Trump presidency.

10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood Nixon on screen Hollywood has Richard Nixon to thank for many of its iconic presidential screen portrayals. Among the best was Welsh actor Anthony Hopkins, who played the 37th US president in Oliver Stone's 1995 biopic, "Nixon." The politician's life has been particularly fascinating to directors, who have often captured him as a villainous persona on the silver screen.

10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood Early presidents The very first US president, George Washington, was portrayed in the silent film era. But no president showed up on the silver screen as often as Abraham Lincoln. Here, Henry Fonda played the 16th president of the United States in the successful John Ford film "Young Mr. Lincoln," released in 1939.

10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood Spielberg and Lincoln Daniel Day-Lewis' performance as the president in Steven Spielberg's 2012 film, "Lincoln," was a triumph. Again - as with Hopkins' portrayal of Nixon nearly 20 years earlier - a Brit played an American president with a highly nuanced performance.

10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood Playing for laughs On film, US presidents are generally the subject of heroic dramas or sophisticated biopics. Playing the president as a source for laughter is rare. But as Theodore Roosevelt, actor Robin Williams (right, with Ben Stiller) proved the exception to that rule in the "Night at the Museum" series (2006, 2009, 2014).

10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood Presidents in crisis mode It's been far more common to have US presidents appear in movies when Hollywood chooses to portray dramatic events and internal and external political crises. In 2001, Jon Voight played Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the film "Pearl Harbor," which dramatized the 1941 attack by the Japanese in Hawaii.

10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood Not just the big stars After Roosevelt's death in 1945, Harry S. Truman took on the job of the world's most powerful man. Fifty years later, actor Gary Sinise took on the role of the 33rd US president in the 1995 TV film "Truman." Next to major stars like Anthony Hopkins and Daniel Day-Lewis, many lesser known actors have also portrayed American presidents on screen.

10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood President in a supporting role Often, the actors playing the president were overshadowed by the film's main stars. Roger Donaldson's "Thirteen Days," released in 2000, is a prime example. In the dramatization of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as presidential adviser Kenny O'Donnell, superstar Kevin Costner (right) played the lead role. In a supporting role, Bruce Greenwood (center) played President John F. Kennedy.

10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood But back to Nixon No other president has offered actors as many possibilities as Richard Nixon. Even less familiar episodes from his political life have been committed to film. In 2008, Frank Langella played the 37th president in "Frost/Nixon," which showed the legendary interview with journalist and TV host David Frost.

10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood 'Two of America's greatest recording artists' "Elvis & Nixon" traces the historic 1970 White House meeting between the US president and rock 'n' roll star Elvis Presley. In the 2016 film, Nixon is played by Kevin Spacey - an actor who brought a lot of presidential experience to the role.

10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood Diabolic and fascinating Since 2013, Spacey has portrayed the fictional US President Francis Underwood in the Netflix series "House of Cards." Spacey is perhaps one of the best-known actors to play a fictional president in cinema and TV. But that remains a subject for another gallery - the list of fictional presidents is at least as long as the number of films featuring real US leaders. Author: Jochen Kürten (cmk)



Now playing

The three productions dealing with US politics and politicians currently in cinemas around the world continue a long tradition.

Jason Reitman's The Front Runner attacks the media for precipitating the fall of favored Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart in the late 1980s. Vice, from director Adam McKay, critically examines the machinations of former Vice President Dick Cheney, George W. Bush's second-in-command from 2001 to 2009.

It comes as no surprise that documentary filmmaker Michael Moore is tough on Trump in his latest movie. But in Fahrenheit 11/9 Moore also looks at US society over the last three years to find the root cause for Trump's triumph, and ultimately asks how a reality TV star could have become the president of the United States.