 Hollywood vs. Trump: Politics, scandals and American cinema | Film | DW | 17.01.2019

Film

Hollywood vs. Trump: Politics, scandals and American cinema

It's no surprise Hollywood and the current Trump administration don't see eye to eye. True to form, three recent films, each depicting different political eras, directly — and indirectly — criticize the president.

  • Hugh Jackman in a still from The Front Runner

    Hollywood vs. Trump: Cinema takes on US politics

    Politics and the media: The Front Runner

    Jason Reitman's latest film, The Front Runner, opened in US cinemas late last year. Hugh Jackman plays the role of the former Democratic presidential hopeful Gary Hart (pictured) in spring 1987, the first major US politician to be grilled on his sex life. The film deals with the relationship between politics and the media.

  • Hugh Jackman as Gary Hart in The Front Runner (Imago/Sony/BRON Studios)

    Hollywood vs. Trump: Cinema takes on US politics

    Charismatic candidate

    In The Front Runner, Jackman takes on the role of the former senator from Colorado, seen as a Democratic favorite in the 1988 presidential race. That is, until reports of an extramarital affair and a photo of Hart with a woman who wasn't his wife — on the unfortunately named yacht "Monkey Business" — brought him down. Compared to the many Trump scandals, Hart's story seems almost harmless today.

  • Film still The Front Runner (Imago/Sony/BRON Studios)

    Hollywood vs. Trump: Cinema takes on US politics

    Hart & Clinton & Edwards & Trump

    The film deals with Hart's alleged extramarital affair and the ensuing media frenzy, which ultimately caused him to leave the presidential race. In the 1990s, the Monica Lewinsky scandal and subsequent media attention got then-President Bill Clinton into hot water. Aggressive political reporting also brought down presidential contender John Edwards in 2004. But Trump, so far, appears immune.

  • Film still - Fahrenheit 11/9 (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Briarcliff Entertainment)

    Hollywood vs. Trump: Cinema takes on US politics

    In the crosshairs: Donald Trump

    The latest film from American provocateur Michael Moore looks back at the 2016 presidential election campaign, which surprised many when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton to end up in the White House. In Fahrenheit 11/9, Moore looks at the power of the media in the US and lets Trump's opponents — and fans — have their say.

  • Michael Moore spraying Flint water on the lawn of Michigan Governor Rick Snyder

    Hollywood vs. Trump: Cinema takes on US politics

    On the trail of scandal

    Moore uses his documentary to expose the dangers of American society and politics. But he doesn't just look at Washington; he also travels the country to examine the machinations of corrupt politicians in other US states. In this scene, he confronts former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder with evidence of the Flint contaminated water scandal.

  • 'Die-in' protest by survivors of the Stoneman school massacre against Publix supermarkets' support for NRA-affiliated politicians, Coral Springs, Florida

    Hollywood vs. Trump: Cinema takes on US politics

    What drives the American voter?

    Moore, who first met Trump on Roseanne Barr's talk show in 1998, includes a galaxy of stars in his film, mostly opponents of the president. He also criticizes what he considers to be the failed campaign policies of the Democrats, and looks at the grassroots political movements taking shape in the US. Here, survivors of the Parkland school massacre protest support for NRA-affiliated politicians.

  • Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in Vice

    Hollywood vs. Trump: Cinema takes on US politics

    Power of the vice president: Vice

    Vice, which recently won a Golden Globe for Christian Bale's performance as former US Vice President Dick Cheney, also tackles the current political situation in the US. Directed by Adam McKay, it's a portrait of George W. Bush's second in command — and it can also be read as a comment on Trump.

  • Christian Bale and Amy Adams in Vice

    Hollywood vs. Trump: Cinema takes on US politics

    Man in the background

    In his latest feature film, McKay — who previously directed The Big Short documenting the run-up to the 2008 financial collapse — directs Bale as the shrewd and unscrupulous former vice president. According to McKay, it wasn't George W. Bush who wielded power in the White House — but his "subordinate."

  • This image released by Annapurna Pictures shows Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, left, and Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney

    Hollywood vs. Trump: Cinema takes on US politics

    Second couple in charge

    In Vice, Cheney and his wife, Lynne, played by Amy Adams, are the actual masters of the Washington political scene, determining where the ship sails. In foreign and military policy, as well as in economic and fiscal matters, they are the ones steering America. McKay's film can also be interpreted as a commentary on the current Trump administration, with Vice President Mike Pence.


Even as the candidates left the starting blocks in the campaign for the 2016 presidential election, Hollywood was positioning itself against Donald Trump.

Many prominent actors came out in support of the Democrats, and the majority actively expressed their opposition to the reality TV star and self-proclaimed billionaire. Clint Eastwood was one of the few who sided with the bombastic Republican candidate.

At almost every major awards ceremony since his electoral win, Oscar and Golden Globe winners have spoken out about against the president. Even actor Meryl Streep,  appearing at the 2017 Golden Globes, put in yet another unforgettable performance as she fired salvos in Trump's direction .

  • Film still of adaptation of George Orwell's 1984 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    '1984'

    George Orwell's "1984" pops up repeatedly on lists, with the literary classic opening a window into authoritarian regimes. The dystopian novel delves into what it means to live in a state of tyranny, including omnipresent government surveillance and public manipulation. Pictured here is a film still from the 1956 movie adaptation of the novel.

  • Hannah Arendt (Leo Baeck Institute)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    'The Origins of Totalitarianism'

    Hannah Arendt's essay "The Origins of Totalitarianism," originally published in English in 1951, has also garnered considerable attention. Arendt (1906-1975), who fled Nazi Germany, was one of the first political theorists to analyze how totalitarian political movements rose in the early 20th century. A few weeks ago, online bookseller Amazon briefly ran out of the work.

  • Buchcover Aldous Huxley Brave New World (Chatto & Windus)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    'Brave New World'

    What college student, or high school student for that matter, hasn't read Aldous Huxley's novel "Brave New World"? The 1932 novel looks at how society is kept in line through psychological manipulation and conditioning.

  • Filmstill The Handmaid's Tale (picture-alliance / Mary Evans Picture Library)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    'The Handmaid's Tale'

    Margaret Atwood's feminist dystopia "The Handmaid's Tale" has resurfaced on the nightstands of women participating in political protests, such as at the massive Women's March in Washington in January. The 1985 novel, set in a futuristic New England, looks at the oppression of women in a totalitarian theocracy after the overthrow of the US government. Natasha Richardson starred in a 1990 film.

  • Advertisement for the TV series The Man in the High Castle (Getty Images/S. Platt)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    'The Man in the High Castle'

    In 1962, Philip K. Dick's novel "The Man in the High Castle" envisioned how life could have looked in the United States under totalitarian rule by the victorious Nazi Reich and Japanese Empire. A TV series loosely based on the novel was released in 2015. As part of its advertising campaign, a New York subway was controversially covered in the imagery of the show, seen here.

  • Buchcover Tom Engelhardt The United States of Fear (Haymarket Books)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    'The United States of Fear'

    Tom Engelhardt's "The United States of Fear," published in 2011, looks at how fear has fueled massive US investment in the military and national security, only to ultimately gridlock the country.

  • Edward Snowden (picture alliance / Christian Charisius/dpa)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    'Things That Can and Cannot Be Said'

    "Things That Can and Cannot Be Said" is a collection of essays and conversations by Arundhati Roy and John Cusack, who reflect on their talks with NSA whistle-blower Edward Snowden in Moscow in 2014. Surveillance and the nature of the state take center stage in these dialogues and texts, as well as the role of symbols, such as flags, amid patriotism.

  • Havel Vaclav, Breslau 2009. (DW/M. Pedziwol)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    'The Power of the Powerless'

    Vaclav Havel's 1978 essay "The Power of the Powerless" offers a compelling alternative to the current gloom-and-doom outlook. The Czech writer and former president expands on methods of resistance among ordinary citizens and how totalitarian regimes can give birth to dissidents.

  • Autor Czeslaw Milosz (picture-alliance/United Archives/WHA)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    'The Captive Mind'

    Polish poet and Nobel Prize laureate Czeslaw Milosz (1911-2004) became an American citizen in 1970. His non-fiction "The Captive Mind" drew on his experiences as a dissident writer in the Eastern Bloc. It is an intellectual reckoning with the allure of Stalinism and the deadening of the mind through Western consumerism.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


Hollywood's political heroes 

The relationship between cinema and politics goes back decades. Stars like James Stewart and Henry Fonda were known for their portrayals of upright, honorable political figures in films like Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) and Young Mr. Lincoln (1939).  

But that's not to say Hollywood has always looked at Washington with uncritical eyes. In the late 1960s and '70s, the young directors of the New Hollywood era ruthlessly criticized politics and politicians — All the President's Men (1976) and its take on the Watergate scandal, for example.

American cinema tends to identify more with the Democrats. Directors such as Sydney Pollack ruthlessly looked behind the scenes of the policy-making machine. Corruption, cronyism and media manipulation were put on full view, in films like Three Days of the Condor (1975) — sometimes with filmic realism, sometimes satirically.

Read more50 years in the making: Orson Welles' final feature debuts on Netflix 

Watch video 02:42
Now live
02:42 mins.

How Bob Woodward's book Fear is seen in Trumpland

Criticism in the streaming age

In recent years, these critiques have been emboldened by the makers of popular TV series. The success of House of Cards on Netflix showed this clearly, as it pulled no punches in its criticism of the Oval Office with the depiction of fictional President Frank Underwood.

But the political machinations by Underwood and his wife, Claire, over several seasons are — despite the former's complicity in murder — still miles away from the absurd political theater of the Donald Trump presidency.

  • Anthony Hopkins as Nixon (picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood

    Nixon on screen

    Hollywood has Richard Nixon to thank for many of its iconic presidential screen portrayals. Among the best was Welsh actor Anthony Hopkins, who played the 37th US president in Oliver Stone's 1995 biopic, "Nixon." The politician's life has been particularly fascinating to directors, who have often captured him as a villainous persona on the silver screen.

  • Henry Fonda in Young Mr. Lincoln (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood

    Early presidents

    The very first US president, George Washington, was portrayed in the silent film era. But no president showed up on the silver screen as often as Abraham Lincoln. Here, Henry Fonda played the 16th president of the United States in the successful John Ford film "Young Mr. Lincoln," released in 1939.

  • British-Irish actor Daniel Day Lewis starring as President Abraham Lincoln (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood

    Spielberg and Lincoln

    Daniel Day-Lewis' performance as the president in Steven Spielberg's 2012 film, "Lincoln," was a triumph. Again - as with Hopkins' portrayal of Nixon nearly 20 years earlier - a Brit played an American president with a highly nuanced performance.

  • Robin Williams in Night at the Museum (picture alliance/Zumapress)

    10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood

    Playing for laughs

    On film, US presidents are generally the subject of heroic dramas or sophisticated biopics. Playing the president as a source for laughter is rare. But as Theodore Roosevelt, actor Robin Williams (right, with Ben Stiller) proved the exception to that rule in the "Night at the Museum" series (2006, 2009, 2014).

  • Jon Voight as Franklin Delano Roosevelt in Pearl Harbor (picture alliance /United Archives)

    10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood

    Presidents in crisis mode

    It's been far more common to have US presidents appear in movies when Hollywood chooses to portray dramatic events and internal and external political crises. In 2001, Jon Voight played Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the film "Pearl Harbor," which dramatized the 1941 attack by the Japanese in Hawaii.

  • Truman star Gary Sinise (picture alliance/United Archives)

    10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood

    Not just the big stars

    After Roosevelt's death in 1945, Harry S. Truman took on the job of the world's most powerful man. Fifty years later, actor Gary Sinise took on the role of the 33rd US president in the 1995 TV film "Truman." Next to major stars like Anthony Hopkins and Daniel Day-Lewis, many lesser known actors have also portrayed American presidents on screen.

  • Bruce Greenwood and Kevin Costner in THIRTEEN DAYS (picture alliance /Mary Evans Picture Library)

    10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood

    President in a supporting role

    Often, the actors playing the president were overshadowed by the film's main stars. Roger Donaldson's "Thirteen Days," released in 2000, is a prime example. In the dramatization of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as presidential adviser Kenny O'Donnell, superstar Kevin Costner (right) played the lead role. In a supporting role, Bruce Greenwood (center) played President John F. Kennedy.

  • Frank Langella as Nixon in Frost/Nixon (picture-alliance/dpa/Universal Pictures)

    10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood

    But back to Nixon

    No other president has offered actors as many possibilities as Richard Nixon. Even less familiar episodes from his political life have been committed to film. In 2008, Frank Langella played the 37th president in "Frost/Nixon," which showed the legendary interview with journalist and TV host David Frost.

  • Kevin Spacey in Elvis & Nixon (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood

    'Two of America's greatest recording artists'

    "Elvis & Nixon" traces the historic 1970 White House meeting between the US president and rock 'n' roll star Elvis Presley. In the 2016 film, Nixon is played by Kevin Spacey - an actor who brought a lot of presidential experience to the role.

  • Kevin Spacey as Francis J. Underwood and Robin Wright (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood

    Diabolic and fascinating

    Since 2013, Spacey has portrayed the fictional US President Francis Underwood in the Netflix series "House of Cards." Spacey is perhaps one of the best-known actors to play a fictional president in cinema and TV. But that remains a subject for another gallery - the list of fictional presidents is at least as long as the number of films featuring real US leaders.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (cmk)


Now playing 

The three productions dealing with US politics and politicians currently in cinemas around the world continue a long tradition.

Jason Reitman's The Front Runner attacks the media for precipitating the fall of favored Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart in the late 1980s. Vice, from director Adam McKay, critically examines the machinations of former Vice President Dick Cheney, George W. Bush's second-in-command from 2001 to 2009.

It comes as no surprise that documentary filmmaker Michael Moore is tough on Trump in his latest movie. But in Fahrenheit 11/9 Moore also looks at US society over the last three years to find the root cause for Trump's triumph, and ultimately asks how a reality TV star could have become the president of the United States.

Celebrities 'ineffective' in changing minds on Trump

Donald Trump's presidency struck a nerve in Hollywood, with global stars like Meryl Streep and Robert de Niro calling him out in public. Despite their star power, they are unlikely to sway any voters, experts told DW. (09.02.2017)  

'Fahrenheit 11/9': Michael Moore's latest film is a call to action

In his new documentary, Oscar winner Michael Moore takes on Donald Trump, the US electoral system and growing social inequality. "Fahrenheit 11/9" opens this week in cinemas across North America. (20.09.2018)  

Spielberg's 'The Post': How 1970s politics resonate with today's era of 'fake news'

Even though its narrative deals with the Pentagon Papers, which revealed secret details of US actions during the Vietnam War, the 1970s scandal serves as an allegory of the current political climate. (11.01.2018)  

Stars support Streep's take on Trump as artists call for strike

Meryl Streep's anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes didn't stay uncommented by the president-elect. The fact that he simply needs to react to any criticism has sparked a series of reactions from other fellow stars. (10.01.2017)  

Trump hits back at 'overrated' Streep after Golden Globes speech

Donald Trump hit back at Meryl Streep, calling her an overrated actress after her speech at the Golden Globes. The three-time Oscar winner had criticized the US President-elect's imitation of a disabled reporter. (09.01.2017)  

50 years in the making: Orson Welles' final feature debuts on Netflix

When Orson Welles died in 1985, his beloved film project, "The Other Side of the Wind," was doomed to never be completed. But decades after a cinematic legend began, the Netflix film will finally take its global bow. (02.11.2018)  

Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick: 'Trump is more overrated than Meryl Streep'

The director of Berlin's largest film festival, Dieter Kosslick, discusses with DW how science-fiction and politics sometimes meet. He also reveals the event he's most looking forward to. (08.02.2017)  

Meryl Streep wants a word with Clint Eastwood over Donald Trump

Meryl Streep is such a dedicated Democrat that she recently satirized Republican Donald Trump in a fat suit. Now she's shocked that her "Bridges of Madison County" co-star Clint Eastwood says he'll vote for Trump. (10.08.2016)  

Hollywood vs. Trump: Cinema takes on US politics

Hollywood doesn't like Donald Trump, and the feeling is mutual. Movies have often put the relationship between Washington and the media under the microscope. Three recent films reflect that difficult relationship. (17.01.2019)  

9 must-read books to face the Trump era

US President Donald Trump has made booksellers' dreams come true. North American magazines and blogs have been listing a range of must-read books, in an attempt to understand the new president's behavior. (27.02.2017)  

10 US presidents as seen by Hollywood

Over the years, US presidents have been the inspiration for many movies and TV shows. As Donald Trump takes on the role of 45th president of the US, DW looks back at famous portrayals, from Abraham Lincoln to JFK. (19.01.2017)  

David Lynch: a life in surrealism

No other film director has created such mysterious works as David Lynch has done with his world-renowned films like "Blue Velvet" and "Wild at Heart." He also revolutionized television with his hit series, "Twin Peaks." (20.01.2016)  

Meryl Streep criticizes President-elect Trump at Golden Globes  

How Bob Woodward's book Fear is seen in Trumpland  

