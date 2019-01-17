Michael Moore is an American filmmaker, writer and political activist. He is particularly known for his controversial documentaries and his critical views of capitalism.

After editing the radical weekly "Flint Voice" for a long time, Moore went on to shoot his first documentary, "Roger & Me" (1989) on the effects of unemployment. The film was praised by critics and fans alike. After moving to New York, Moore founded the production company Dog Eat Dog Films, as well as an organization to finance activist groups and other filmmakers. Among Moore's most successful works are "Bowling for Columbine" (2002) which depicted gun violence and was awarded with an Oscar for Best Documentary. In another work entitled "Fahrenheit 9/11," Moore criticized the policies of former US President George W. Bush in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks. The controversial work won the Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival and became the most highly grossing documentary ever. Moore's other works include "Sicko," "Capitalism: A Love Story," and "Where to Invade Next."