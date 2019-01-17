Visit the new DW website

Michael Moore

Michael Moore is an American filmmaker, writer and political activist. He is particularly known for his controversial documentaries and his critical views of capitalism.

After editing the radical weekly "Flint Voice" for a long time, Moore went on to shoot his first documentary, "Roger & Me" (1989) on the effects of unemployment. The film was praised by critics and fans alike. After moving to New York, Moore founded the production company Dog Eat Dog Films, as well as an organization to finance activist groups and other filmmakers. Among Moore's most successful works are "Bowling for Columbine" (2002) which depicted gun violence and was awarded with an Oscar for Best Documentary. In another work entitled "Fahrenheit 9/11," Moore criticized the policies of former US President George W. Bush in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks. The controversial work won the Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival and became the most highly grossing documentary ever. Moore's other works include "Sicko," "Capitalism: A Love Story," and "Where to Invade Next."

HANDOUT - 10.10.2017, USA, ---: Christian Bale als Dick Cheney in dem Film Vice - Der zweite Mann (undatierte Aufnahme). Der Film startet am 21.02.2019 in den deutschen Kinos. (zu dpa-Korr «Vice» ist Golden-Globe-Favorit - Auch Deutsche im Preisrennen vom 03.01.2019) Foto: Matt Kennedy/Annapurna Pictures, LLC./dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über den Film und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Hollywood vs. Trump: Politics, scandals and American cinema 17.01.2019

It's no surprise Hollywood and the current Trump administration don't see eye to eye. True to form, three recent films, each depicting different political eras, directly — and indirectly — criticize the president.
Sony - BRON Studios - Right of Way Films / DR THE FRONT RUNNER de Jason Reitman 2018 USA Hugh Jackman. tire d une histoire vraie; based on a true story; biopic; biographie; biography; Gary Hart; politicien; politician d apres le livre de Matt Bai based on the book All The Truth Is Out by Matt Bai PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY FRONT RUNNER (2018) 02 NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG & REDAKTIONELLE BUCHCOVER NUR IM KONTEXT DER FILMBERICHTERSTATTUNG!

Hollywood vs. Trump: Cinema takes on US politics 17.01.2019

Hollywood doesn't like Donald Trump, and the feeling is mutual. Movies have often put the relationship between Washington and the media under the microscope. Three recent films reflect that difficult relationship.
Michael Moore speaks with journalists as he attends the premiere for Fahrenheit 11/9 on day 1 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Ryerson Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP) |

'Fahrenheit 11/9': Michael Moore's latest film is a call to action 20.09.2018

In his new documentary, Oscar winner Michael Moore takes on Donald Trump, the US electoral system and growing social inequality. "Fahrenheit 11/9" opens this week in cinemas across North America.
28. 7. 2017+++Broadway, NYC Menschen vor dem Plakat zum Broadwaystück The Terms of my Surrender, One-Man-Show von Michael Moore (c) DW/Kiyo Dörrer

Michael Moore takes his anti-Trump fight to Broadway 31.07.2017

With his Broadway debut, "The Terms of My Surrender," Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore wants to trump the US President. His latest political battle is again waged with feel-good humor.

This combination photo shows President Donald Trump, left, at the White House in Washington on March 13, 2017 and filmmaker Michael Moore at the 20th Annual Webby Awards in New York on May 16, 2016. Moore has been secretly making a Trump documentary that he has dubbed “Fahrenheit 11/9,” titling it after the day Trump became president-elect. Harvey and Bob Weinstein announced Tuesday, May 16, 2017, that they have secured worldwide rights to the film. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, left, and Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File) |

Michael Moore working on new documentary 'to end' Trump 17.05.2017

The polemical filmmaker Michael Moore is preparing a surprise documentary on the US president, called "Fahrenheit 11/9." He says that Donald Trump should be worried about what it will reveal.
11/07/2016 New York City. Sculptured composition _Make America Stronger Together_ by artist David Datuna in front of Trump Tower. Alexey Filippov/Sputnik |

WorldLink: Trump's unsrurprising triumph 11.11.2016

This week, the world over, there was talk of the historic result, the surprise upset of Trump over Clinton after it seemed so clear - according to the polls - that Clinton would win. But is it really all that big of a surprise? DW looks on a few reasons why Trump may have won, and it begins with a prophesy months ago that came to life on November 8th.
14.10.2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) |

Filmmaker Michael Moore targets Trump in new documentary 18.10.2016

Michael Moore is releasing a new film about Donald Trump. The Republican candidate had a rough Tuesday, with US President Barack Obama telling the man who is seeking to replace him to "stop whining."
+++ ACHTUNG: Nur zur aktuellen Berichterstattung über den Film Where to invade next von Michael Moore verwenden!!!***! +++ Pressebild © Dog Eat Dog Film Where To Invade Next Berlinale Special 2016 USA 2015 REGIE: Michael Moore © Dog Eat Dog Film

Michael Moore brings European 'invasion' back to Europe 17.02.2016

Michael Moore is out again to solve America's problems - and finds a number of solutions in Europe. His quasi-documentary "Where to Invade Next" makes its European premiere at the Berlinale.
German director Fatih Akin with his Special Jury Prize for his film 'Soul Kitchen' during the winners photo call at the 66th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2009. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)

German director scoops special award at Venice film festival 13.09.2009

Fatih Akin, a German film director with Turkish roots, has won the Special Jury award at the Venice film festival for his comedy "Soul Kitchen." The coveted Golden Lion award went to Israeli filmmaker Samuel Maoz.
The Cannes Film Festival Palace is seen through a glass banner with the Cannes Film Festival palm leaf logo, in Cannes, Monday, May 14, 2007. The Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to start its 60th edition on Wednesday, May 16 through to May 27. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Politics Dominate Silver Screen at Cannes Film Festival 21.05.2007

Politics have always played an important role at the Cannes film festival. But political themes have taken center stage at this year's 60th edition of the acclaimed cinematic competition.
Michelle Williams als Lana (Foto: Donata Wenders), Pressebild

Attacking the "Land of Plenty" 12.10.2004

German film director Wim Wenders has never been known to make easy to digest movies. His latest work "Land of Plenty," which just opened in Germany, takes a critical look at post-9/11 America.
Nachdem am 11. September das zweite Flugzeug in den Turm flog und George W. Bush die Nachricht erhielt, dass Amerika angegriffen wird, las er einer Schulklasse in Florida sieben weitere Minuten aus dem Buch „My Pet Goat“ (Mein Haustier, die Ziege) vor.

"Fahrenheit 9/11" Set To Heat up Germany 28.07.2004

Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 9/11" opens in Berlin on Wednesday. German film and movie theater executives expect it to break Moore's own record for the most-shown documentary ever in the country.
In einer Szene des Films Die fetten Jahre sind vorbei stehen Stipe Erceg, in der Rolle des Peter, Daniel Bruehl, in der Rolle des Jan, und Julia Jentsch, in der Rolle der Jule, von links, vor einem Bus, auf einem von der Produktionsfirma herausgegebenen, undatierten Foto. Der deutsche Film unter der Regie des Oesterreichers Hans Weingartner startet 2004 im Wettbewerb des Filmfestivals von Cannes, das am Mittwoch, 12. Mai 2004, eroeffnet wird. (AP Photo/y3, coop99) ** NUR ZUR REDAKTIONELLEN NUTZUNG IM ZUSAMMENHANG MIT DEM FILM UND MIT NENNUNG: Y3, COOP99 **

Happy Days Are Back as Germany Returns to Cannes 12.05.2004

A star-studded Cannes film festival opened on Wednesday with 18 entries vying for the Palme d'Or. Among them is a German film -- the first to compete at Cannes in 11 years.
Der amerikanische Schriftsteller Michael Moore liest am Sonnta abend, 16. November 2003, vor mehreren hundert Zuhoerern in Berlin aus seinem neuen Buch Volle Deckung Mr. Bush. Moore ist zur Zeit auf Promotion-Tour durch England, Deutschland und Oesterreich. (AP Photo/Roberto Pfeil -U.S. author and filmmaker Michael Moore reads in Berlin Sunday, Nov.16, 2003, from his new book Dude, where's my country. He is touring of Germany to promote the book which has just been released in Germany. (AP Photo/Roberto Pfeil)

Michael Moore at Home in 'Old Europe' 17.11.2003

Kicking off his five-city German book tour, author Michael Moore, part liberal preacher, part comedian, riffed on his standard fare in Berlin on Sunday. Not everyone was impressed.
VERWENDUNG NUR IM ZUSAMMENHANG MIT FILM ** HANDOUT ** Das undatierte Bild zeigt den US-amerikanischen Filmemacher Michael Moore, der in einer Szene seiner neuen Dokumentation Bowling for Columbine ein Gewehr in Haenden haelt. Moore beleuchtet, ausgehend vom Massaker an der Columbine Highschool in Littleton im Jahre 1999, die Waffenversessenheit seiner Landsleute. 'Bowling for Columbine kommt am Donnerstag, 21. November 2002, in die deutschen Kinos. (AP Photo/HO/Warnerbros) **zu APD** ** NO SALES ** VERWENDUNG NUR IM ZUSAMMENHANG MIT FILM **

The German Cult of Michael Moore 25.10.2003

The books and films of left-wing American political gadfly and cultural critic Michael Moore are incredibly popular with Germans disenchanted with the United States. DW-WORLD explores the Teutonic fascination with Moore.