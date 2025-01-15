Hollywood show goes on despite LA wildfire destruction

Hollywood actors and film crews have lost their homes as flames continue to engulf the Los Angeles region. Yet many film and TV productions are back to work after a brief pause.

As wildfires ripped through the Hollywood hills and the coastline that's home to the stars, Los Angeles' massive film industry began to grind to a halt.

Celebrities including Sir Anthony Hopkins, Adam Brody, Paris Hilton, Jeff Bridges and Billy Crystal are among those who have lost their homes, as more than 12,000 buildings and structures have already been destroyed by the fires. But beyond the A-list actors, editors, producers, extras and crew that keep productions rolling have also been displaced.

Having burned some 40,000 acres and so far killed at least 24 people, a number of blazes threatened production studios in LA, but all emerged unscathed, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The fires prompted the producers of the late night Jimmy Kimmel show, and the long-time medical drama, "Grey's Anatomy," to abandon production.

Fires destroyed waterfront homes in Malibu where Hollywood stars like Jeff Bridges lost his property Image: Mike Blake/REUTERS

The nominations for the Academy Awards and the Writers Guild of America were also postponed, along with premieres of movies and series including Meghan Markle's "With Love, Meghan," "Barking Action," "Unstoppable" and "Wolfman."

A joint statement by Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang referred to the "profound losses experienced by so many in our community" when confirming the Oscars nominations delay — though the awards ceremony is still scheduled for March.

"The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship," the statement added.

Hollywood productions go indoors

But even as the fires continue to burn out of control, many of the scripted series that were paused from production in LA, including "Grey's Anatomy," "911" and "Doctor Odyssey," have resumed filming in indoor studios, according to reports.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" also returned to the air this week at studios that had been evacuated due to looming fires in LA's Runyon Canyon.

The late night show host, who last year MCed the Oscars for the fourth time, described the scale of the wildfire disaster and its impact on the entertainment industry during his monologue.

Jimmy Kimmel, here hosting the 2024 Oscars, described the devastation of the LA fires on his show Image: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo/picture alliance

"As you know, it has been a very scary, very stressful, very strange week here in LA — where we work, where we live, where our kids go to school," said Kimmel.

"Some of our co-workers lost their homes. It's been terrible. Everyone who lives in this city knows someone — most of us, multiple people — families, friends, colleagues, neighbors whose houses burned down."

Meanwhile, the Sundance Film Festival, which takes place in Utah but is strongly connected to the LA film industry, will go ahead as planned on January 23. This is despite the fact that Michelle Satter, a film executive who has been with the Sundance festival since its founding, also lost her home to the fires.

"Our heart goes out to everyone who's experiencing loss during this devastating time in our city," she wrote in a social media post. "Sending love and support and hoping we can all find a way forward."

After Beyoncé announced her $2.5 million donation, she also postponed a mystery reveal planned for January 14 Image: Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Film industry digs deep for fire victims

Donations have been rolling in to help the fire victims, with the Jimmy Kimmel show transforming its car park into a collection point for donations, according to Variety Magazine.

Major Hollywood studios such Disney, Warner Bros. and Netflix have also committed tens of millions of dollars in aid for disaster victims.

"Many of our employees and creative partners have been directly impacted by this disaster," said Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in a statement. He added that the streamer will donate $10 million (€9.7 million) "to provide immediate relief and will continue to support families and businesses as they work to rebuild in the months and years ahead."

Various stars have also pledged aid money, including Beyoncé, who is donating $2.5 million through her foundation BeyGOOD to help families who have lost their homes.

A number of benefit concerts are also planned, including FireAid in the 18,000-seat Intuit Dome in LA that promises an all-star line-up.

The money raised will go towards "rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure LA is better prepared for fire emergencies."

Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier