Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival showcases US and international independent films. It takes place every January in and around Park City, Utah.

The Sundance Film Festival was founded in 1978 by actor and director Robert Redford as a counterweight to major Hollywood festivals. The prestigious annual event brings together today's most original storytellers in a vibrant community. The Sundance Film Festival presents dramatic and documentary films by emerging and established artists, shows innovative short films, offers filmmaker forums and panels, live music performances and film composer events as well as cutting-edge media and art installations.

This image released by the Sundance Institute shows a scene from In The Same Breath, an official selection of the Premieres section at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute via AP)

Sundance Festival opens under shadow of COVID-19 29.01.2021

Opening film "In the Same Breath," a documentary from Chinese-American director Nanfu Wang, charts the misinformation and propaganda that accompanied the spread of the coronavirus in both Wuhan and Washington.

Victoria Carmen Sonne appears in Holiday by Isabella Eklf, an official selection of the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Jonas Lodahl

Highlights of the Sundance Film Festival lineup 18.01.2018

The Sundance Film Festival kicks off the global string of film festivals. Showcasing independent films, it features this year eight German co-productions, as well as movies directed by stars Ethan Hawke and Idris Elba.
This image released by the Sundance Institute shows Al Gore, second left, in a scene from An Inconvenient Sequel a film by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk. The film is an official selection of the Documentary Premieres program at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute via AP) |

Sundance Film Festival focuses on climate as Trump takes office 19.01.2017

Al Gore's latest environmental film premieres at the Sundance Festival one day before climate change-denier Donald Trump is sworn in. For the first time, the festival is highlighting a single theme: the climate.
THE NATURAL 1984 DIRECTED BY BARRY LEVINSON Robert Redford AD00530722.jpg PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Entertainment Kultur People Film Setfotografie Stills Dreharbeiten Filmset Filmszene x0x xsp 2012 hoch color film still portrait Copyright: Imago/AD

Robert Redford turns 80 17.08.2016

Robert Redford is an unfaltering optimist, a brilliant actor and director, and the founder of the Sundance Film Festival. On his 80th birthday on August 18, he can look back on an absolutely outstanding career.
German Film Director Werner Herzog poses for a portrait before speaking at the New York Public Library in New York City, Friday 16, February 2007. Foto: Peter Foley +++(c) dpa - Report+++

German filmmaker Werner Herzog slams 'stupid' social media at Sundance 26.01.2016

"I've never seen a single tweet that I found interesting at all," German film director Werner Herzog told reporters at the Sundance Film Festival. He was there to present his new documentary about the Internet.
Colored flags, tourists, and automobiles fill Park City's Main Street during the 15th annual Sundance Film Festival Monday, Jan. 22, 1996 in Park City, Utah. The festival attracts indepentent film makers as well as movie-goers from around the country. The film festival runs through Sunday, Jan. 28. (AP Photo/Steve C. Wilson)

German Films to Compete at Sundance 30.11.2004

The world's top independent movie festival, the Sundance Film Festival, has introduced a world cinema category and two German movies -- a feature and a documentary -- are included in the line-up.