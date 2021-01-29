The Sundance Film Festival showcases US and international independent films. It takes place every January in and around Park City, Utah.

The Sundance Film Festival was founded in 1978 by actor and director Robert Redford as a counterweight to major Hollywood festivals. The prestigious annual event brings together today's most original storytellers in a vibrant community. The Sundance Film Festival presents dramatic and documentary films by emerging and established artists, shows innovative short films, offers filmmaker forums and panels, live music performances and film composer events as well as cutting-edge media and art installations.