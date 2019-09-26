 ′Hitler in Hell′: George Grosz masterwork unveiled in Berlin | Arts | DW | 04.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Arts

'Hitler in Hell': George Grosz masterwork unveiled in Berlin

The exiled painter described his 1944 work as "Hitler as a fascist monster or as an apocalyptic beast." After more than 75 years in a private collection, the masterpiece is now in public hands and was unveiled Tuesday.

George Grosz, Cain or Hitler in Hell, 1944 (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2020/GFLP)

George Grosz was a pioneer of irreverent Dada art in Berlin, an ardent critic of war and nationalism who went into exile before Hitler seized power in 1933.

In 1944, while living in the US, he completed a painting that portrays Hitler as a monster dictator reigning over an underworld of mass death and destruction. Titled Cain or Hitler in Hell, the masterwork has been privately owned (by the Grosz family) since its creation, but in 2019 was acquired by the German Historical Museum in Berlin (DHM).

The painting was officially unveiled today in Berlin, with Minister of Culture, Monika Grütters, Raphael Gross, President of the German Historical Museum Foundation, and Markus Hilgert, General Secretary of the Cultural Foundation of the German Federal States, in attendance.

Purchased by the DHM with the support of the federal government and the Cultural Foundation of the German Federal States, the acquisition marks a major coup for the institution as the painting is considered one of the outstanding works created by a German artist in exile after the rise of the Nazi regime. 

Hitler in Hell, as it is known, will soon be on view to the public as part of the museum's permanent collection.

Confronting Hitler

"We are very grateful that this important testimony of German exile art during National Socialism could be secured for our collection," said Raphael Gross on February 4 at the official unveiling at the DHM in central Berlin. "Especially with regard to our new permanent exhibition, which we are currently designing, it will be a central object that tells us a lot about the artistic confrontation with Hitler and National Socialism."

Read moreNew Objectivity art: The anti-expressionism Weimar movement

Grosz, who gained a reputation for his highly political Dada art during the Weimar Republic, was a World War One veteran who became a trenchant critic of German nationalism and joined the Sparticist uprising in 1918.

As a communist and fierce anti-Nazi who condemned the emergence of fascism throughout Europe, it was no wonder that he emigrated to the US shortly before Hitler came to power in 1933. Soon after, the Nazis labelled his work "degenerate art" and removed it from the public collections in the so-called German Reich.

George Grosz' Dada collage from 1918 mocks the Prussian generals and religious leaders at the heart of a disastrous war (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2011)

George Grosz' Dada collage from 1918 mocks the Prussian generals and religious leaders at the heart of a disastrous war

By the late 1930s, Grosz  began to work again in his New York home, reviving many of his former themes as Hitler fomented world war and news of the Nazi death camps spread. Cain or Hitler in Hell is considered one of the main works of this era. Grosz himself described the picture as a representation of "Hitler as a fascist monster, or as an apocalyptic beast, consumed by his own thoughts."

The artist equated Hitler with the figure of Cain, who in the bible is presented as the archetypal murderer and the first in human history

Repatriating 'degenerate art'

The German Minister of State for Culture, Monika Grütters, noted at the unveiling that many of George Grosz' paintings were in fact destroyed by the Nazis after they confiscated 285 of his works from public collections.

"By purchasing one of his most important paintings, we are making a mark for reparation, and honoring one of the most talented artists in the Weimar Republic," she said. "Since its creation in 1944, the work Cain or Hitler in Hell has lost none of its power."

George Grosz at work in his Long Island studio in 1940 (Archiv Ralph Jentsch, Rom.)

George Grosz at work in his Long Island studio in 1940

"On the contrary: George Grosz' apocalyptic vision of terror looks like an appeal, like a warning against forgetting, in view of the renewed anti-Semitism in our society," she continued. "It is works of art like this that help us learn the right lessons from history."

Back in Berlin

"This decidedly political picture shows how Grosz develops his critical formal language in exile," said Markus Hilgert of the Cultural Foundation of the German Federal States. "It is important to me that young people in particular have access to the painting and are able to deal with the artist's critical view of National Socialism."

He added that it was important to fulfill the Grosz family's wish that the painting is shown permanently where Grosz was born and also died. Though the artist became a US citizen in 1938, he returned to his home city with his wife in 1958, where he died a year later.

  • A painting showing smoke pouring out of bombed-out building roofs (Museums Sheffield )

    'Aftermath: Art in the Wake of World War One' reflects on the brutality of the Great War

    Ypres After the First Bombardment: Christopher R. W. Nevinson, 1916

    The British landscape painter presents an aerial view of the Belgian city of Ypres after it was first bombed in 1915, employing the abstract motifs used by cubists and futurists. Nevinson, a devotee of Italian futurism, initially believed the conflict was a sign of progress in the machine age. But after serving as an official war artist in France, he became ardently anti-war.

  • Jacob Epstein (1880-1959) Torso in Metal from “The Rock Drill”

    'Aftermath: Art in the Wake of World War One' reflects on the brutality of the Great War

    The Rock Drill: Jacob Epstein, 1913-1914

    This "machine-like robot, visored, menacing and carrying within itself its progeny" was initially a futurist symbol of progress, but Epstein decided to rework his sculpture after he became aware of the scale of death as the war unfolded. A drill was removed, and the figure was cut off at the waist, a symbol of modern man suddenly neutered and made impotent by a war that it also started.

  • Paul Nash (1889 – 1946) Wire

    'Aftermath: Art in the Wake of World War One' reflects on the brutality of the Great War

    Wire: Paul Nash, 1918-1919

    Having served on the Western Front in France, the British surrealist artist extensively documented life and death amid the trenches in his paintings. As he wrote to his wife in 1917: "Imagine a wide landscape flat and scantily wooded and what trees remain blasted and torn, naked and scarred and riddled. The ground for miles around furrowed into trenches, pitted with yawning holes."

  • A skeleton directs other dead skeletons on the front line (ADAGCP, Paris and DACS, London 2018)

    'Aftermath: Art in the Wake of World War One' reflects on the brutality of the Great War

    Arise, you dead!: Georges Rouault, 1922-1927

    Part of the French artist's War series of Expressionist engravings, Arise, You Dead! appropriates the skeleton, a representation of death in medieval mythology, to reflect on the inevitable futility of battle on the front during the Great War. A Catholic who worked extensively with religious motifs, Rouault was perhaps also commenting on the essential immorality of war.

  • Christopher Richard Wynne Nevinson (1889 – 1946) Paths of Glory

    'Aftermath: Art in the Wake of World War One' reflects on the brutality of the Great War

    Paths of Glory: Christopher R. W. Nevinson, 1917

    This oil painting epitomized Nevinson's hardening view of the ignominy of trench warfare with its portrayal of anonymous dead soldiers laying facedown in the dirt among endless barbed wire. His unwillingness to portray the glories of war meant the work was nearly censored, but before that happened he hung the painting in London and affixed a piece of paper over the bodies that read "Censored."

  • Hannah Hoch (1889 – 1978) Dada Rundschau

    'Aftermath: Art in the Wake of World War One' reflects on the brutality of the Great War

    Dada Rundschau: Hannah Höch, 1919

    Hannah Höch was a pioneer of the photomontage technique that became synonymous with dada, a highly political art that mocked the elites who had plunged the world into war. The kaleidoscope of images and newspaper headlines refers to "gigantic world folly" as epitomized by German leader Friedrich Ebert in bathers, while American President Woodrow Wilson hovers as a "peace angel" above.

  • George Grosz (1893-1959) The Petit-Bourgeois Philistine Heartfield Gone Wild. Electro-Mechanical Tatlin Sculpture 1920

    'Aftermath: Art in the Wake of World War One' reflects on the brutality of the Great War

    The Petit Bourgeois Philistine Heartfield Gone Wild Electro Mechanical Tatlin: George Grosz and John Heartfield, 1920

    After the war, German artists like Heartfield and Grosz commonly depicted broken bodies with prosthetic limbs, a feature of war survivors who brought home the physical and psychological scars of the "war to end all wars." As a dada sculptural montage, the work also parodies the arrogance of technology and militarism, the lost head simply replaced with a light bulb, a mark of bright ideas.

  • An etching of a rotting skull infested with vermin and maggots (Estate of Otto Dix 2018)

    'Aftermath: Art in the Wake of World War One' reflects on the brutality of the Great War

    War: Skull: Otto Dix, 1924

    This etching was part of Otto Dix's war cycle created in the 1920s that imitated Francisco Goya's famous The Disasters of War prints from a century earlier. Like Goya, Dix, who also served on the front line on the losing side in World War I, darkly evoked the gruesome horror of war with a rotting skull infested with vermin and maggots. His series aimed to "exorcise the experience of war."

  • To the Unknown British Soldier in France by William Orpen

    'Aftermath: Art in the Wake of World War One' reflects on the brutality of the Great War

    To the Unknown British Soldier in France: William Orpen, 1921-1928

    This controversial painting by the Irish war artist shows a soldier's coffin in a mausoleum draped in a British flag, an army helmet atop. It was modified in 1927 after initially showing two semi-nude soldiers guarding a tomb. One of three commissions to commemorate the Paris Peace Conference, Orpen portrayed "the ragged unemployed soldier and the dead" instead of politicians and diplomats.

    Author: Stuart Braun


DW recommends

Weimar, 1919: Birth of Germany's first democracy

In 1919, German women voted for the first time — in an election that was to play a pivotal role in the country's history. It came on the heels of the disastrous Great War and the year before Hitler formed the Nazi party. (19.01.2019)  

The legacy of Bauhaus 100 years on

The Bauhaus buildings in Weimar and Dessau may be monuments, but they are by no means relics of a bygone era. Relying on the Bauhaus pioneering spirit, they are used today for teaching and research based on fresh ideas. (01.10.2018)  

Rediscovering a Jewish cultural legacy at 'The Weimar Republic of Yiddishland'

Held in the city of Goethe and Schiller, Yiddish Summer Weimar is the world's most prominent annual Yiddish culture event. This year it revives the Jewish creative fervor associated with Weimar-era Germany. (12.07.2019)  

'Aftermath: Art in the Wake of World War One' reveals deep scars a century on

Marking 100 years since the end of World War I, a new exhibition at London's Tate Britain explores how artists across Europe responded to the physical and psychological horrors of the "war to end all wars." (05.06.2018)  

'Aftermath: Art in the Wake of World War One' reflects on the brutality of the Great War

Marking a century since the end of World War I, a new exhibition at London's Tate Britain explores how artists responded to the physical and psychological horrors of the "war to end all wars." (05.06.2018)  

Related content

Ausstellung Fateful Choices | Art from the Gurlitt Trove in Jerusalem

'Origin unknown': the Gurlitt Exhibition in Jerusalem 26.09.2019

Gurlitt art trove works that were once 'Nazi treasure' are being exhibited for the first time in Israel, including much so-called "degenerate" art. Visitors have the chance to explore long-hidden Jewish family histories.

Mondfinsternis 2018 | Deutschland

House of Hohenzollern struggles to make restitution claims 19.07.2019

Since the last German emperor, Kaiser Wilhelm II, unceremoniously abdicated in 1918, the heirs of the Prussian royals have been trying to regain properties and riches expropriated after both wars. But it's complicated.

Deutschland Krefeld Mondrian Bilder

German museum's disputed Mondrian works to be exhibited and investigated 09.03.2018

Krefeld's museum said it would soon show the four disputed artworks by Dutch artist Piet Modrian. His heirs have demanded the works be handed over to them, and claim they had been deliberately concealed.

Advertisement

Film

Berlinale Filmstill | My Salinger Year (micro-scope)

Berlinale: 70th edition takes shape

New management, new locations and hot new competition: The 70th Berlin International Film Festival starting February 20 brims with fresh ideas while honoring cinema stalwarts including actor Helen Mirren.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Cornelia Funke – A fabulous storyteller

She's one of Germany's most successful children's authors worldwide: Cornelia Funke is beloved for the fantastic worlds she creates.  

Music

62. Grammy-Auszeichnungen | Billie Eilish (AFP/R. Beck)

Billie Eilish: From bedroom artist to queen of pop

Marked by her ethereal soprano vocal style and teen-goth persona, singer Billie Eilish gave voice to young people struggling with depression on a DIY album made with her older brother. Now, she's made pop music history.  

Arts

Frontalansicht des Genter Altars von Jan van Eyck. (picture-alliance/akg-images)

The Ghent Altarpiece: a masterpiece with an adventurous history

Looted, burned and hidden: Jan van Eyck's Ghent Altarpiece had an eventful history over the centuries. But the revolutionary realism of the paintings remains just as spectacular.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  