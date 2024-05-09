Historic megacity – the legendary Aztec capital

ScienceMexicoHistoric megacity – the legendary Aztec capitalTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceMexicoKatrin Ewert | Carolina Quesada09/05/2024September 5, 2024In the early 16th century, Tenochtitlán was one of the world’s largest urban centers. Researchers and programmers are now looking for traces of the ancient Aztec city. And with digital technology, they’re building increasingly precise models.https://p.dw.com/p/4k51SAdvertisement