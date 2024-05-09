  1. Skip to content
Historic megacity – the legendary Aztec capital

Katrin Ewert | Carolina Quesada
September 5, 2024

In the early 16th century, Tenochtitlán was one of the world’s largest urban centers. Researchers and programmers are now looking for traces of the ancient Aztec city. And with digital technology, they’re building increasingly precise models.

https://p.dw.com/p/4k51S
