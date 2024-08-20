Heavy lifting: London Zoo's annual weigh-in
Get on the scales! Every year, London Zoo asks its animals to weigh themselves. This allows the staff to see whether the animals are healthy or not. Hundreds of animals are checked over the course of a week.
The Humboldt penguins are queuing up
There's a lot going on at the London Zoo where the annual inventory has begun. Zoo staff have to gently coax every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate — from Humboldt penguins to camels and lion cubs — onto the scales by strategically placing food next to them to check their health and well-being.
Global database
Experienced keeper Mick Tiley weighs and checks the Bactrian camel "Neomie." The data from the evaluations are entered into the Zoological Information Management System. They are shared with zoos around the world and help keepers to compare information on endangered species.
Personal weight control
"I wonder if the weight is right?" ask the three little lion cubs, who were born just under six months ago. The trio of names were suggested by schoolchildren after schools across the UK submitted their suggestions. Radio listeners made the final decision on the three names for the young Asiatic lions.
Reward for the effort
Keepers Bernie Corbett and Owen Shrewsbury weigh "Olive," a Mangalica pig. According to Angela Ryan, head of the zoology department at London Zoo, weighing plays a key role in collecting data to protect animals in the wild.
Banksy weighs in
A Banksy artwork recently appeared at London Zoo, but has now been replaced by a copy. The zoo had announced the move on social media platform X. The artwork has since caused a huge stir. London Zoo is the first zoo in the world to use the name "Zoological Gardens," referring to the scientific orientation of this institution.
Strike a pose
The Asiatic lion "Bhanu" is particularly interested in the numerous journalists who have come especially to record the spectacle. Although the zoo is home to more than 14,000 animals, the zookeepers will only have time to measure and record the weight of around 400 animals, said director Angela Ryan.
The big rush
At the annual event, the zoo's animals naturally take center stage. Journalists flock to the public presentation and document the popular weighing event. Over the next few days, animals will once again be lured onto the scales.