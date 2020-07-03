Heat Wave Hits Tunisia's Grain Harvest

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Heat and fires are laying waste to Tunisia's grain harvest, as the country struggles with food costs sent soaring by the war in Ukraine.
Also on Eco Africa:
Fighting for water in Italy
Famers struggle as drought reduces Italy's rivers to a trickle and saltwater seeps in from estuaries.
Paris schools adapt to climate change
As another sweltering summer sweeps across France, Paris is transforming its schoolyards into cool, shady oases fit for a warming world.
Planthoppers take on water hyacinths in South Africa
For some, the Amazonian water hyacinth is an ornamental plant, for others an invasive green plague. For the planthopper, it's lunch.
Working together to save the black rhino
The Sera Wildlife Conservancy brought three rival ethnic groups together to protect their natural resources. Now, they're joining forces to save the critically endangered black rhino.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
FRI 15.07.2022 – 19:30 UTC
SUN 17.07.2022 – 16:30 UTC
WED 20.07.2022 – 03:30 UTC
WED 20.07.2022 – 12:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
TUE 19.07.2022 – 08:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3