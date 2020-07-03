Heat Wave Hits Tunisia's Grain Harvest

Also on Eco Africa:

Fighting for water in Italy

Famers struggle as drought reduces Italy's rivers to a trickle and saltwater seeps in from estuaries.

Paris schools adapt to climate change

As another sweltering summer sweeps across France, Paris is transforming its schoolyards into cool, shady oases fit for a warming world.

Planthoppers take on water hyacinths in South Africa

For some, the Amazonian water hyacinth is an ornamental plant, for others an invasive green plague. For the planthopper, it's lunch.

Working together to save the black rhino

The Sera Wildlife Conservancy brought three rival ethnic groups together to protect their natural resources. Now, they're joining forces to save the critically endangered black rhino.

