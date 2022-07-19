 Melting glaciers: ′One day we will leave here′ | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 19.07.2022

Environment

Melting glaciers: 'One day we will leave here'

Climate change is melting Himalayan glaciers on which hundreds of million people rely, flooding villages and leaving residents without drinking water.

A bridge partially collapsed due to flash floods cretaed after a glacial lake outburst, in Hassanabad village, in Pakistan's northern Hunza district

A bridge in Hassanabad village in Pakistan collapsed due to flash floods created after a glacial lake outburst

When a glacial lake near Hassanabad in northern Pakistan erupted in May – flooding villages and destroying two hydropower plants and a bridge – Siddique Baig and his family found themselves without water. The deluge, which killed more than 75 people, had also taken out the pipelines to their town. "There is no more drinking water at our home, so I had to move to a hotel with my family," said Baig, a disaster risk analyst at the University of Islamabad's High Mountain Institute.

For more than half a billion people living in high mountain regions, climate change is bringing a troubling mix of too much water and not enough. In May, Pakistan's Ministry of Climate Change warned that 33 glacial lakes were in danger of bursting because of unnaturally hot weather. At the same time, the region relies on glaciers for 70% of its fresh water, said Baig. Once the glaciers go, there will not be enough rainfall to meet demand.

The Sapu holy mountain in Tibet

Glaciers are melting as the planet heats up

In April, parts of Pakistan witnessed record-breaking temperatures of 49 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit), melting ice and causing water to collect in natural dams. When too much water flows in, the dams break. Glaciers that were growing just a few years ago are no longer stable, said Baig. "The whole region, the whole of High Mountain Asia is affected by climate change. That's a reality."

Global warming twice as fast in the Himalayas for Asia's glaciers

The central Asian mountain region – also known as High-mountain Asia – includes the Himalayan, Karakoram and Hindu Kush mountains. Stretching from China to Afghanistan, it is home to 55,000 glaciers that together store more fresh water than anywhere else on the planet outside the North and South Poles. The meltwater feeds the 10 biggest riverrs in Asia, in whose basins almost 2 billion people live. The Ganges, Indus and Brahmaputra rivers alone are sources of water for the livelihoods of 750 million people, according to a 2015 World Bank report. The Yangtze river in China – the biggest on the continent – and the Mekong in South-East Asia also dependend on Himalayan waters.

But hotter temperatures put them at risk. According to the United Nations Development Program, temperatures in the Himalayas are rising twice as fast as the global average, melting ice and cutting snowfall. If world leaders fail to honor their promise to try to limit global warming to 1.5 C, between half and two-thirds of the total ice mass in the mountains of Central Asia will have disappeared by the end of the century.

  • Crater left by avalanche on July 3, 2022, on the Marmolada glacier, Trentino Alto Adige, on July 4, 202

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Deadly avalanche in Marmolada

    On July 3, the pinnacle of the Marmolada glacier in Italy's Dolomites broke loose, releasing a landslide that overwhelmed dozens of hikers and killed seven. "We heard a loud noise," an eyewitness told the Ansa news agency. "We saw an avalanche of snow and ice heading towards the valley at high speed, and we knew something bad had happened." An intense heat wave had gripped Italy since late June.

  • A 2019 photo shows the Aktogar Langgar Village of Datong Township, Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Highly susceptible to climate change

    The world's mountains are rugged, but delicate. They have a huge impact on even distant lowlands but are highly sensitive to climate change. Temperatures are rising significantly faster in mountain areas, well outpacing other habitats. As a result, snow and glaciers are disappearing with consequences for water systems, biodiversity, natural disasters, agriculture and tourism.

  • A sign showing how far the Pasterze Glacier has receded since 2005

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Snow and permafrost: The big melt

    The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says lower elevation snow cover could fall by as much as 80% if emissions continue unabated. Glaciers, too, are retreating, with a similar melt expected in the European Alps at current levels of CO2 output. At least a quarter of the world's permafrost is in high mountain areas. As permafrost thaws, it will release vast amounts of greenhouse gases.

  • The Jahuacocha Lagoon in the Cordillera Huayhuash, in the department of Áncash in Peru

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    There's something in the water

    The changing climate has a deep impact on water systems, but the effects change over time. Initially, glacier-fed river systems rise in flow with accelerated melting. But in areas with much-reduced glacier cover, such as Peru's Cordillera Huayhuash mountain range, rivers weaken due to less seasonal melt. Many areas with smaller glaciers have already hit that turning point.

  • A snowshoe hare peers out from under a tree

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Biodiversity: Shifting habitats

    Climate change has altered the make-up of wildlife in mountain areas. Some flora and fauna, including lowland bird species, are winners, as more areas open up for them to thrive. But this comes at a cost to species adapted to the cold, such as snowshoe hares in North America and snow leopards in Central and South Asia, which have to move higher up the mountains to survive.

  • Rescue crews search for missing people at the scene of a landslide in Ask, Norway

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Mountains and natural disasters

    Retreating glaciers and thawing permafrost make mountain slopes less stable, leading to more frequent rockfalls, landslides and flooding. Wildfires are on the rise, particularly in the western US, where snow is melting sooner. And melting glaciers will also release heavy metals, such as mercury, and other legacy contaminants.

  • A Buddhist stupa with prayer flags stands in front of the snowy peaks of Annapurna, 4600 meters above sea level

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Mountain ways of life threatened

    Almost 10% of the world's population lives in high mountain regions. But life there is becoming more marginal with worsening economic opportunities and a higher risk of natural disasters. The aesthetic, spiritual and cultural aspects of mountain landscapes are impacted, too. The Indigenous Manangi community in Nepal, for example, sees the loss of glaciers as a threat to their ethnic identity.

  • A man walks towards his plot of land where he grows corn and potatoes in Huaraz, Peru

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Economic costs

    As temperatures rise, mountain farming and tourism take an economic hit. Equally, high-altitude infrastructure — such as roads, railways, pipelines and buildings — suffer as the foundations on which it was built destabilize. In some areas, thawing glaciers have revealed mining opportunities, but taking advantage of this can cause other problems, like pollution.

  • An old ski club hut on the peak of Chacaltaya (5,395 meters), once home to the world's highest ski resort

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Winter tourism: snowless ski resorts

    Less snow and thawing permafrost have hurt the skiing, glacier tourism and mountaineering sectors. In Bolivia, which has lost half its glaciers over the last 50 years, the world's highest ski resort is a sad display of rusted ski lifts. Ski resorts are now relying on artificial snow at great environmental cost, while others are pivoting to alternative sports to account for shorter seasons.

  • Some countrypeople walk next to a potatoe plantation in Huatata, 50 kilometers from Cuzco, Peru

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Farmers adapting to changing mountain climates

    As glaciers shrink, ultimately reducing the amount of water that flows down to rivers and valleys, local farmers are facing lower agricultural yields. This is combined with reduced access to electricity as hydropower operations suffer. In Nepal, farmers are dealing with drying soils, making it harder to grow potatoes and fodder. But others are switching to new crops suitable for warmer climes.

    Author: Alistair Walsh


Nepal and Pakistan are among the ten countries most threatened by climate change, while Afghanistan and India are among the top twenty, according to the Climate Risk Index of German nonprofit Germanwatch.

"The glaciers will definitely melt," said Atanu Bhattacharya, a glaciologist at JIS University in Kolkata, India. While there is enough fresh water for now, it is unclear how much water will be available in the future.  

Policymakers need to think about agriculture – the main source of income for people across the region – and invest in better water management and water treatment today, said Bhattacharya.

Hydroelectric power plants: First flooding, then drying up

Melting glaciers have also disrupted energy supplies. More than 250 hydroelectric power plants in the Himalayas are on the outflow paths of potential glacial lake breaches, scientists estimate, which means they could be flooded by water bursting from lakes. One in every three power plants could experience inflows that greatly exceed the amount they were built to handle.

Even if they were redesigned, energy security would suffer if reservoirs dry up. "If we don't have water coming from the mountains, we won't be able to generate electricity," Bhattacharya said. 

Officials searching for survivors after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a dam

Melting glaciers have swept away hydroelectric dams vital for energy supplies

Last year, India banned the construction of new hydropower plants above the Ganges in a bid to prevent rivers in the lower reaches from drying up in the long term.

Less air pollution, fewer glaciers melting

By burning fossil fuels, people have released gases that act like a greenhouse around the Earth and heated the planet. But climate change is not the only reason these fuels are hurting glaciers.

Coal, oil, and gas release black soot and particulate matter when burned. Carried up by the wind, the black particles settle on ice sheets where they absorb more heat than white snow or ice. The effect is that less solar radiation is reflected into the atmosphere, causing the ice to heat up faster and melt.

Coal workers fetching drinking water

Burning coal is making drinking water scarce

Experts say cutting air pollution would help save glaciers. Particulate matter from brick kilns and wood accounts for up to two-thirds of black carbon in the region. The second-biggest polluter is diesel vehicles, which are responsible for between 7% and 18% of the pollution. 

"These people need to be resettled "

Despite ways to slow the melting of the glaciers, scientists like Baig are gloomy about the future. In the mountainous region of Pakistan, he estimates 7 million people are at risk from further flooding. "These people need to be relocated, and relocated to other, safer places."

Men sleeping on rope beds during a heat wave in Pakistan

Countries like Pakistan are struggling with extreme heat in cities as well as in the mountains

But stopping the countries most responsible for heating the planet "is not in our power," he said. Pakistan is responsible for emitting just 1% of climate-damaging gases. Countries like Afghanistan and Nepal contribute only marginally to climate change but still suffer disproportionately.

Faced with the prospect of more flooding, destroyed villages, broken water pipes and a lack of drinking water, Baig has already made a decision for his family. "One day we will leave here."

This article was originally published in German.

The United Kingdom is bracing for its highest temperatures on record as a heat wave scorches Europe. Authorities are warning Britons to look out for others and to stay indoors.  