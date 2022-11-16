Health and spa trips in Europe
Every week, we present different ways to travel, and this time it's health and spa trips. After all, traveling for one's health is a growing trend. Here are eight places for rest and relaxation.
Baden-Baden, Germany
"Sanus per aquam," i.e. "health through water," was one of the mottos of the Romans, who first discovered the thermal springs in Baden-Baden 2,000 years ago. They went on to build bathhouses with underfloor heating and magnificent imperial pools made of marble. Today, the city is still a famous spa town, with over 800,000 liters of hot water springing from the depths of the Earth every day.
Spa, Belgium
Need a spa in Belgium? Look no further: There's a town with that exact name. Thanks to its 300 springs, Spa has long been a popular destination. In addition to this fountain (pictured), spa buildings, a hall and of course a casino were built in the 18th and 19th centuries. Spa became the meeting place of Europe's royalty and was soon being called the "Cafe de l'Europe."
West Bohemian Spa Triangle, Czech Republic
Why go to one spa when you can visit several? The West Bohemian Spa Triangle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Czech Republic, is made up of Marianske Lazne, Karlovy Vary and Frantiskovy Lazne. Over the ages, these spa towns have been visited by Goethe, Beethoven, Mark Twain and many others. It's also where the peat bath was invented.
Vichy, France
The thermal waters of Vichy are famous all over the world. Louis XV came here to be treated, as did the Bonapartes. Napoleon III had a summer residence in the town. Over the years, villas, hotels and an opulent bathhouse, Themes des Domes, were built. Thermal spring water from the Source des Celestins is very popular.
Bath, England
Aptly named, Bath is one of the fewEnglish cities with natural thermal waters.The remains of this Roman bathhouse were discovered during construction work and the ancient complex was unearthed and opened to the public in the 19th century. Bathing is no longer possible in the original baths for reasons of hygiene, but visitors can go next door to the modern Thermae Bath Spa that opened in 2006.
Grabovaca Cave Park in Croatia
Croatia's first cave for speleotherapy, which is respiratory therapy in caves, opened at Grabovaca at the end of last year. The dust- and pollen-free air underground, as well as the low temperatures and high humidity, are thought to have a positive effect on health and can help alleviate lung or skin diseases, for example.
Fangotherapy in Italy
"Fango" is an Italian word for "mud" or "clay." Mixed with thermal waters from volcanic regions, it has many healing uses. Used as heat therapy, it can stimulate blood circulation. Fangotherapy also has proven positive effects in alleviating back pain. You can find out for yourself at a vacation at the thermal baths of Abano and Montegrotto, an hour away from Venice.
La Victoria, Spain
Some people like to embark on spiritual health journeys. The peninsula of La Victoria on the Spanish island of Mallorca is a destination for those who believe the stones in a clearing in Las Planasplane near the town of Alcudia have a positive effect on general health and protect against evil. Some locals carry the stones with them at night when, according to legend, witches go out to catch souls.