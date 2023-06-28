  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
Heat and drought
SoccerGermany

Harry Kane to Bayern Munich: Does it make sense?

Matt Pearson
29 minutes ago

England striker Harry Kane is reportedly on the verge of a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur. Is Kane a good fit at Bayern? And what does he offer to Thomas Tuchel's side?

https://p.dw.com/p/4T9aM
Harry Kane points while playing for England
Harry Kane is one of the Premier League's most prolific strikers everImage: Hannah Mckay/REUTERS

Soon after one Englishman, Jude Bellingham, exited the Bundesliga, another appears keen to arrive. Harry Kane has reportedly agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich.

With a fee still to be agreed with his current club, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, and Bayern seemingly some way short of the London club's €115 million ($126m) valuation, there's work to be done on the deal.

But Bayern believe that Spurs would prefer to sell Kane outside the Premier League and know that the England captain has just a year remaining on his contract.

Bayern and Kane seem keen on the deal. But does it work?

Why do Bayern Munich want Harry Kane?

In short, goals. Since Robert Lewandowski left Bayern for Barcelona last summer, Bayern have struggled to replace the Polish striker.

Their big summer signing, Sadio Mane, struggled when played centrally and, while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was a more natural fit, he was never seen as a long term solution.

But Kane's scoring record is exceptional. The 29-year-old has notched 213 goals in 317 Premier League games for Spurs and is England's all-time top scorer, with 58 from 84 caps, including the golden boot at the 2018 World Cup.

He's also chasing Alan Sheaer's all-time Premier League record of 260 goals, a fact some say may convince him to stay in England.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates a goal for Bayern Munich
Bayern have struggled to replace Robert Lewandowski Image: Revierfoto/IMAGO

In recent years, Kane has made himself about much more than goals though. Even more than Lewandowski, he's an all round striker, able to hold up the ball, drop deep to find wide runners and find ways to make himself goals when service is short, as it was at Spurs last term.

Why does Harry Kane want Bayern Munich?

Perhaps the simplest answer is trophies. Despite his stellar statistics, Kane is yet to win anything, and the clock is ticking. There are few more surefire bets to pick up some silverware than in Bavaria. Though they had Borussia Dortmund's choke to thank for their most recent Bundesliga title, the last time Bayern didn't win a trophy in a season was 2010-11.

Kane's loyalty to Spurs may also play a part. A youth product of the north London side, Kane may be reluctant to join another Premier League club. With that in mind, his Champions League chances would diminish.

Real Madrid, who have also been linked with Kane, and Barcelona, who have Lewandowski, are perhaps the only sides considered at the same level as Bayern outside of England.

What's been said?

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel considered signing Kane when he was in charge at Chelsea and saw him as a formidable opponent. 

Thomas Tuchel embraces Sadio Mane
Thomas Tuchel (right) is a fan of Harry Kane while Sadio Mane may have a reduced role if he joinsImage: Bernd Feil/M.i.S./IMAGO

"Kane is someone who loves to drop into number 10 positions and pockets of space, to turn and assist," he said. "He is fantastic in transition ... Once he has the ball he is one of the most dangerous guys in the world at finishing attacks."

What would the deal mean for Bayern's current squad?

It would certainly mean a reduction in playing time for Choupo-Moting, who would return to the kind of backup role he played under Lewandowski. Kane is similarly robust, playing a part in all Spurs' Champions League and Premier League matches last term.

It might not be the best news for Mane either, with the former Liverpool man struggling to adapt on and off the pitch and competing with Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry for the wide roles.

It would also mean tactical tweaks for Tuchel. Kane's versatility in the number nine role would mean those wide players need to make deeper runs more often while his hold up play could also bring a change of tempo at times. French prospect Mathys Tel may be less enamored than most by the signing though, and could seek a loan move.

Edited by Matt Ford

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescue teams work to find out survivors under the rubble after a Russian missile attack hits Ria restaurant in Kramatorsk
Live

Ukraine updates: Kramatorsk attack death toll rises

Conflicts44 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A player makes a tackle in a Kenya Cup rugby match

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

Sports4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Bangladeshi student reading a book by candlelight in Dhaka

Bangladesh heatwave brings on crippling power cuts

Bangladesh heatwave brings on crippling power cuts

Society22 hours ago02:46 min
More from Asia

Germany

MADE Vier Tage Woche

Is the four-day workweek a model for the future?

Is the four-day workweek a model for the future?

Business5 hours ago05:03 min
More from Germany

Europe

People removing antisemitic symbols from a wall, Sofia, Bulgaria, 2022

Bulgaria: Concerns over a spike in antisemitic incidents

Bulgaria: Concerns over a spike in antisemitic incidents

Religion4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A fan watches the team during a training session at Aspire Zone during day two of Bayern Munich's winter training camp on January 05, 2020 in Doha, Qatar.

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

Soccer3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A long building sits on pylons on the edge of a wharf

International African American Museum opens on historic site

International African American Museum opens on historic site

CultureJune 26, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

ClimateJune 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage