Harry Kane to Bayern Munich: Does it make sense?

England striker Harry Kane is reportedly on the verge of a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur. Is Kane a good fit at Bayern? And what does he offer to Thomas Tuchel's side?

Soon after one Englishman, Jude Bellingham, exited the Bundesliga, another appears keen to arrive. Harry Kane has reportedly agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich.

With a fee still to be agreed with his current club, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, and Bayern seemingly some way short of the London club's €115 million ($126m) valuation, there's work to be done on the deal.

But Bayern believe that Spurs would prefer to sell Kane outside the Premier League and know that the England captain has just a year remaining on his contract.

Bayern and Kane seem keen on the deal. But does it work?

Why do Bayern Munich want Harry Kane?

In short, goals. Since Robert Lewandowski left Bayern for Barcelona last summer, Bayern have struggled to replace the Polish striker.

Their big summer signing, Sadio Mane, struggled when played centrally and, while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was a more natural fit, he was never seen as a long term solution.

But Kane's scoring record is exceptional. The 29-year-old has notched 213 goals in 317 Premier League games for Spurs and is England's all-time top scorer, with 58 from 84 caps, including the golden boot at the 2018 World Cup.

He's also chasing Alan Sheaer's all-time Premier League record of 260 goals, a fact some say may convince him to stay in England.

Bayern have struggled to replace Robert Lewandowski Image: Revierfoto/IMAGO

In recent years, Kane has made himself about much more than goals though. Even more than Lewandowski, he's an all round striker, able to hold up the ball, drop deep to find wide runners and find ways to make himself goals when service is short, as it was at Spurs last term.

Why does Harry Kane want Bayern Munich?

Perhaps the simplest answer is trophies. Despite his stellar statistics, Kane is yet to win anything, and the clock is ticking. There are few more surefire bets to pick up some silverware than in Bavaria. Though they had Borussia Dortmund's choke to thank for their most recent Bundesliga title, the last time Bayern didn't win a trophy in a season was 2010-11.

Kane's loyalty to Spurs may also play a part. A youth product of the north London side, Kane may be reluctant to join another Premier League club. With that in mind, his Champions League chances would diminish.

Real Madrid, who have also been linked with Kane, and Barcelona, who have Lewandowski, are perhaps the only sides considered at the same level as Bayern outside of England.

What's been said?

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel considered signing Kane when he was in charge at Chelsea and saw him as a formidable opponent.

Thomas Tuchel (right) is a fan of Harry Kane while Sadio Mane may have a reduced role if he joins Image: Bernd Feil/M.i.S./IMAGO

"Kane is someone who loves to drop into number 10 positions and pockets of space, to turn and assist," he said. "He is fantastic in transition ... Once he has the ball he is one of the most dangerous guys in the world at finishing attacks."

What would the deal mean for Bayern's current squad?

It would certainly mean a reduction in playing time for Choupo-Moting, who would return to the kind of backup role he played under Lewandowski. Kane is similarly robust, playing a part in all Spurs' Champions League and Premier League matches last term.

It might not be the best news for Mane either, with the former Liverpool man struggling to adapt on and off the pitch and competing with Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry for the wide roles.

It would also mean tactical tweaks for Tuchel. Kane's versatility in the number nine role would mean those wide players need to make deeper runs more often while his hold up play could also bring a change of tempo at times. French prospect Mathys Tel may be less enamored than most by the signing though, and could seek a loan move.

