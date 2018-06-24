 Harley-Davidson: The iconic symbol of the American dream | Film | DW | 27.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

Harley-Davidson: The iconic symbol of the American dream

As Harley-Davidson gears up to outsource more of its production for the European market — much to the dismay of many Americans who see it as a symbol of freedom — a look at the iconic symbol's role in film.

  • Filmstill from Sons of Anarchy shows men riding motorcycles down a suburban street (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection/P. Gupta)

    Harley-Davidson: The cult motorcycle on screen

    Sons of Anarchy

    A television series with a story that takes up the never-ending battle between the good guys and the bad guys. As the series is all about biker gangs, it's to be expected that motorcycles abound in it. Almost without exception, the members of the gang Sons of Anarchy, all clad in black, drive Harley Davidson Dynas. But some of them also have Fat Boys and Street Glides in their garage.

  • Filmstill from Easy Rider features two custom-made Harleys (Imago/United Archives)

    Harley-Davidson: The cult motorcycle on screen

    Easy Rider

    The 1969 road movie immediately achieved cult status. To this day, motorcycle fans venerate the two beefed-up Harleys driven by desperados Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda across Dixieland. Fonda's bike "Captain America" achieved its own particular cult status. An imitation of it sold at an auction for more than one million euros making it the world's most expensive motorcycle.

  • Filmstill from Pulp Fiction shows Bruce Willis on a motorcycle (Imago/United Archives)

    Harley-Davidson: The cult motorcycle on screen

    Pulp Fiction

    Motorcycles just aren't all the same. That's clearly explained in a short dialogue in Quentin Tarrantino's masterwork. Butch (Bruce Willis) is in an extreme hurry and wants to rescue his girlfriend. When she asks him how he came into the possession of the bike, he impatiently answers: "It's not a motorcycle, baby. It's a Chopper."

  • Filmstill from Harley-Davidson and the Marlboro Man (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    Harley-Davidson: The cult motorcycle on screen

    Harley-Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)

    In this action film, Mickey Rourke and Don Johnson play two bikers who try to bail out a friend with 2.5 million dollars. They attack a money transporter, but instead of looting a load of dough, they steal drugs. On their two Harleys, they're always a bit faster than their angry pursuers. The movie achieved cult status, especially because of the "performance" of the Harleys.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger on a Harley-Davidson (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Birndorf)

    Harley-Davidson: The cult motorcycle on screen

    Terminator 2

    "I need your clothes, your boots and your bike," says the Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) to a biker in a honky-tonk bar. Following a short fight, the Terminator, clad in a leather outfit and sunglasses, mounts the bike — a Harley Davidson Fat Boy. On the picture above, Schwarzenegger proudly presents the cult motorcycle during the 1991 Cannes Film Festival.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (ad)


  • Filmstill from Sons of Anarchy shows men riding motorcycles down a suburban street (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection/P. Gupta)

    Harley-Davidson: The cult motorcycle on screen

    Sons of Anarchy

    A television series with a story that takes up the never-ending battle between the good guys and the bad guys. As the series is all about biker gangs, it's to be expected that motorcycles abound in it. Almost without exception, the members of the gang Sons of Anarchy, all clad in black, drive Harley Davidson Dynas. But some of them also have Fat Boys and Street Glides in their garage.

  • Filmstill from Easy Rider features two custom-made Harleys (Imago/United Archives)

    Harley-Davidson: The cult motorcycle on screen

    Easy Rider

    The 1969 road movie immediately achieved cult status. To this day, motorcycle fans venerate the two beefed-up Harleys driven by desperados Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda across Dixieland. Fonda's bike "Captain America" achieved its own particular cult status. An imitation of it sold at an auction for more than one million euros making it the world's most expensive motorcycle.

  • Filmstill from Pulp Fiction shows Bruce Willis on a motorcycle (Imago/United Archives)

    Harley-Davidson: The cult motorcycle on screen

    Pulp Fiction

    Motorcycles just aren't all the same. That's clearly explained in a short dialogue in Quentin Tarrantino's masterwork. Butch (Bruce Willis) is in an extreme hurry and wants to rescue his girlfriend. When she asks him how he came into the possession of the bike, he impatiently answers: "It's not a motorcycle, baby. It's a Chopper."

  • Filmstill from Harley-Davidson and the Marlboro Man (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    Harley-Davidson: The cult motorcycle on screen

    Harley-Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)

    In this action film, Mickey Rourke and Don Johnson play two bikers who try to bail out a friend with 2.5 million dollars. They attack a money transporter, but instead of looting a load of dough, they steal drugs. On their two Harleys, they're always a bit faster than their angry pursuers. The movie achieved cult status, especially because of the "performance" of the Harleys.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger on a Harley-Davidson (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Birndorf)

    Harley-Davidson: The cult motorcycle on screen

    Terminator 2

    "I need your clothes, your boots and your bike," says the Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) to a biker in a honky-tonk bar. Following a short fight, the Terminator, clad in a leather outfit and sunglasses, mounts the bike — a Harley Davidson Fat Boy. On the picture above, Schwarzenegger proudly presents the cult motorcycle during the 1991 Cannes Film Festival.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (ad)


The trade conflict between the US and the EU is boomeranging back to the White House. As the EU must now pay higher tariffs on the export of select products, they have retaliated by equally increasing duties on some US products, among them motorcycles including the much-beloved Harley-Davidson. Like no other brand, it stands for the American dream, freedom and strength. Trump himself once called the legendary Harley-Davidson the very embodiment of "made in America."

With a feared drop in exports due to the taxes, the company has decided to outsource portions of its production in order to avoid losing too many customers outside the US.

For judges and outlaws alike

But how precisely did the Harley-Davidson achieve its cult status? It's quite likely that it all began with a certain closeness to lawlessness. After World War II and the Vietnam War, the motorcycle was often the chosen means of transport of men who felt marginalized in US society. That's at least the theory of sociologist and consumerism researcher Kai-Uwe Hellmann who presented his views in an interview with the German daily Handelsblatt. At the same time, Hellmann added, the Harley has come to symbolize a mixture of typically American values and a self-determined lifestyle. The motorcycle is associated with the biker gang scene while also enjoying a reputation as one of the world's most expensive motorcycles, especially in terms of its maintenance.

A Harley-Davidson painted with the US flag (DW/N. Fischer/Stiftung Haus der Geschichte)

The Captain America bike from Easy Rider

In fact, the legendary motorcycle is so expensive that most of its purchasers tend to be wealthy old men. After work, they take off their judge's robes and surgical gowns, put on their biker leathers, and pull their Fat Boys out of the garage to go cruising around the suburbs. While producing a trademark rumble, the motorcycles give their owners a feeling of being desperados, riding their iron horses towards the sunset. It's the illusion of a bit of "dirt" in their glossy daily lives. Another ingredient in this experience is the deep powerful sound of rattling and crackling motors that seems to empower the proud bikers.

Heavy presence on the big screen

Movies like Easy Rider have greatly added to the bike's cult status. The 1969 road movie fuelled the cliché of lawlessness, biker romance, and of desperate and tough guys. In our picture gallery, we present five films in which the Harley makes its glorious appearance.

DW recommends

Trump warns Harley move abroad 'beginning of the end'

US President Donald Trump has accused Harley-Davidson of using tariffs as an excuse to move production for European customers overseas and threatened the motorbike maker with a "big tax" on its imports to the US. (26.06.2018)  

Harley-Davidson to shift production overseas as EU tariffs bite

The iconic American motorbike manufacturer will shift some of its production out of the US. It expects rising costs from higher European tariffs imposed on Friday in retaliation against Donald Trump's metals tariffs. (25.06.2018)  

Germany and EU hit back at Donald Trump's trade war threat

German and EU politicians are threatening tit-for-tat import tariffs to retaliate against the US president's plan to impose a 25-percent duty on EU steel. The EU is aiming to tax Harley Davidsons and bourbon whisky.  (06.03.2018)  

Harley-Davidson: The cult motorcycle on screen

When a Harley starts up, its deep rattle and aggressive rumble is truly impressive. Driving a Harley is more than just driving a motorcycle. It expresses a particular attitude towards life — also on the big screen. (27.06.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU tariffs prompt Harley-Davidson to shift gears  

New tariffs could hit Harley Davidson sales  

A slap in the face for Harley Davidson?  

Related content

Amerikanischer Politiker der Republikanischen Partei Paul Ryan

Senior Republicans urge Trump to back down on tariffs 06.03.2018

Key figures in US President Donald Trump's own party have expressed their concern over his plan to introduce steel and aluminum import tariffs, and called for them to be scrapped. Trump said he would "stick to his guns."

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

The Harley-Davidson logo (picture-alliance/empics/D. Lipinski)

Harley-Davidson: The iconic symbol of the American dream

As Harley-Davidson gears up to outsource more of its production for the European market — much to the dismay of many Americans who see it as a symbol of freedom — a look at the iconic symbol's role in film.  

Books

Edouard Louis (picture-alliance/dpa/E.Naranj)

French author Edouard Louis: Why Macron will lead voters to the far right

France overlooks its lower class, Edouard Louis tells DW. The literary star defies his country's elites and social taboos with his autobiographical novels, including his latest, History of Violence — now out in English.  

Music

WM-Song 1974 (picture-alliance/dpa)

The top German football songs

Pop music accompanies every World Cup. Here are some of the songs that celebrated the German team over the past 45 years, along with a playlist to get everyone in the spirit of the game. 

Arts

Before and after - restoration of a St. George statue in Spain

Botched 16th-century sculpture restoration in Spain reminds of a previous infamous disaster

Through well-intended restoration, a 500-year-old sculpture of St. George now looks like a cartoon figure. The failed face-lift evoked memories of another Spanish church's world-famous 2012 update to an Ecce Homo fresco. 

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

Lifestyle

Ananas Symbolbild (Colourbox)

Everything you ever wanted to know about pineapple

Celebrating the popular tropical fruit on International Pineapple Day, here's a few reasons why we love the sweet vitamin bomb. Did you know it's officially a berry? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  