Happy birthday to the mobile phone!

Ha Thanh Le Nguyen
September 20, 2023

The mobile phone is turning 40. Originally only intended for calls, cellular phones have evolved into multi-functional tools without which modern life would be impossible. Here are some milestones from four decades of mobile telecommunication.

