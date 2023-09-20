Happy birthday to the mobile phone!

TechnologyGlobal issuesHappy birthday to the mobile phone!To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTechnologyGlobal issuesHa Thanh Le Nguyen09/20/2023September 20, 2023The mobile phone is turning 40. Originally only intended for calls, cellular phones have evolved into multi-functional tools without which modern life would be impossible. Here are some milestones from four decades of mobile telecommunication.https://p.dw.com/p/4WbgFAdvertisement