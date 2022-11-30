  1. Skip to content
USA Washington | Hakeem Jeffries
Image: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Hakeem Jeffries picked first Black party boss in US Congress

26 minutes ago

Jeffries will lead Democrats who is in the minority in the House of Representatives after the midterms, but said he wanted to "get things done."

https://p.dw.com/p/4KJJv

Hakeem Jeffries was elected on Wednesday to become the Democratic Party's top leader in the US House of Representatives becoming the first Black American to head a major political party in Congress.

In a tweet posted justed after the vote the 52-year-old said he was "humbled" to be elected, and "ready to get to work."

Jeffries would take over as long-serving Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her team step down next year when Republicans are set to take majority control of the House.

"Hakeem Jeffries' elevation as House Democratic leader is a turning point in the history of the United States," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

The two leaders live in adjacent neighborhoods in the borough of Brooklyn, just blocks apart from each other.

Jeffries, who is a member of the high-profile Congressional Black Caucus, vowed to "get things done,'' even with Republicans in charge.

Democrats in the minority

Also elected as part of Jeffries' team are Representative Katherine Clark, 59, the No. 2 Democratic whip job, and Pete Aguilar, 43, who was elected to Jeffries' current job as Democratic caucus chairman.

"Together, this new generation of leaders reflects the vibrancy and diversity of our great nation – and they will reinvigorate our Caucus with their new energy, ideas and perspective," Pelosi said in a statement congratulating the trio.

Before his election Jeffries said he hoped to find "common ground when possible'' with Republicans but would "oppose their extremism when we must.''

Republicans and their leader Kevin McCarthy, who wants to become the next speaker, have put Democrats on notice that they will hit the ground running, launching investigations of administration officials and even President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Jeffries and McCarthy have almost no real relationship to speak off.

The Democrat is known for leveling political barbs at the Republican from afar, particularly over the party's embrace of former President Donald Trump. 

lo/jcg (AP, AFP, Reuters)

The memorial to commemorate the victims of the Holodomor in Kyiv

Germany declares Ukraine's Holodomor famine a genocide

Conflicts53 minutes ago
