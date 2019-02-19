Hackers target democratic institutions in Europe, says Microsoft

Microsoft warned in a blog post on Wednesday that hackers attempted to breach accounts at several prominent European think tanks and non-profit organizations in late 2018.

The tech giant said it had detected attacks targeting 104 staff accounts at the German Council on Foreign Relations and European offices of Aspen Institute and the German Marshall Fund.

Microsoft added it was "confident" many of those attacks, which took place between September and December last year, were staged by a group it called Strontium — also known as Fancy Bear, APT28 and other names.

Read more: Europe's cybersecurity gap threatens infrastructure, elections

Watch video 02:27 Now live 02:27 mins. Share Protecting against cyberattacks Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/36bJd Protecting against cyberattacks

Links to Russia

The cyber espionage group is believed to be affiliated with Russian military intelligence, and is perhaps best known for hacking the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 US presidential elections. The group's attack on Germany's lower house of parliament in 2015 resulted in a data breach.

In the recent incidents announced by Microsoft, hackers apparently used malicious websites and spoofed emails to try and gain access to the credentials of employees located in Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Romania and Serbia.

The organizations they targeted largely focus on transatlantic policy issues, democracy and electoral integrity, and are seen as valuable for hackers as they often have close contact with government officials.

Read more: Facebook unveils new tools to fight EU election interference

European leaders have voiced concerns about the threat of cyber attacks in the lead-up to crucial European parliamentary elections in May. Officials say gaps in security still need to be addressed before 350 million voters across the EU head to the polls.

Microsoft also used its blog post to announce it was making its cybersecurity service AccountGuard available to 12 new markets in Europe, including Germany, France and Spain.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Democrats in the dark Over the summer, a security company hired by the Democratic National Convention tells the DNC that they have been successfully infiltrated by hackers for more than year. Two groups, known as Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear, both have links to the Russian government, the Washington Post reports.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline All eyes on Russia At the end of July, the FBI launches an investigation into whether or not the Russian government ordered the DNC hack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls the move "paranoid."

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline 'Russia, if you're listening' On the campaign trail, Republican nominee Donald Trump encourages Russia to "find the 30,000 emails that are missing." In a series of debates with rival Hillary Clinton, Trump casts doubt on Moscow's role in hacks that targeted the DNC and Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline WikiLeaks targets Clinton Anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks begins releasing slightly compromising emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Co-founder Julian Assange defends targeting Clinton, saying Trump's own statements are indictment enough of the Republican nominee. Over a period of months, WikiLeaks consistently denies allegations that its sources are based in Russia.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline CIA, FBI investigations In a rare moment of complete agreement for the two biggest intelligence agencies in the US, both the FBI and CIA come to the conclusion that the Russian government sought to influence the US election by promoting unfavorable coverage of Hillary Clinton.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Donald and Vladimir Trump, who has made no secret of his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calls the intelligence reports "ridiculous." Anti-Clinton voices slam the probe as a distraction meant to discredit the now president-elect. This puts Trump at odds with Republicans in Congress who call for an independent investigation.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Obama expels diplomats At the end of December, the Obama administration expels 35 Russian diplomats and shuts down two Russian intelligence compounds as the Kremlin continues to deny having a role in the summer's cyberattacks. President Putin eschews direct retaliation, saying he will wait to see how President-elect Trump's Russia policies play out. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.