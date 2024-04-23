  1. Skip to content
Gyros, the Greek street food classic everyone should try

Sarah Hucal
April 23, 2024

In Athens, Greece, a popular street food option is Gyros: pork or chicken served in pita bread. It is one of the more popular variations of souvlaki, the Greek word for meat on a spit. DW explains what makes authentic gyros so good.

When it comes to street food in Greece, it's hard to beat the widely popular gyros. The dish normally consists of pork or chicken served with tomatoes and lettuce served in pita bread, and it is often the preferred variation of souvlaki, the Greek word for meat on a spit.

Preparations consist of the vertical rotisserie widely popular in Greece and Turkey. While some like to serve gyros with tzatziki or fries, others believe serving it sauceless provides the most authentic experience.

Sarah Hucal Freelance Multimedia Journalist
