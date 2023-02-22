  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Berlinale
Fußball | Champions League | RB Leipzig vs Manchester CIty
Image: Christian Schroedter/IMAGO
SoccerGermany

Gvardiol gives RB Leipzig fighting chance against Man City

Michael Da Silva
35 minutes ago

RB Leipzig will travel to England next month with optimism following a 1-1 draw against a fragile Manchester City. Josko Gvardiol’s second half header earned Leipzig parity after Riyad Mahrez had put City ahead.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NrWn

In the red corner was RB Leipzig: Ever-present in the Bundesliga since 2016, regulars in the Champions League and the reigning German Cup winners. An advertising hoarding for a drinks company whose ownership model of the Saxony club circumvents the 50+1 rule which binds German football together, Leipzig's very existence threatens the fabric of German club football.

In the blue corner, Manchester City: English Premier League champions in four of the last five years. Limitlessly bankrolled by the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates for the past 15 years in a thinly-veiled attempt to sportswash their malevolence away, the City Football Group have recently been accused of over 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations. Ding, ding!

Gvardiol throws light and shade

In footballing terms, at least, this was a compelling contest. Their only previous two meetings had aggregated 12 goals, including a remarkable 6-3 win for City. Both games had seen Riyad Mahrez find the net, so it should have been little surprise that his goal would break the deadlock here – but it wasn't Josko Gvardiol's finest moment.

The Croatian center-back seems destined for a big-money switch to England this summer, with City among his potential suitors. This double-header against the English champions puts him firmly in the shop window for those considering making him the world's most expensive defender. But when Jack Grealish seized on Xaver Schlager's stray pass, Gvardiol was muscled out of it by the savvy Ilkay Gündogan, allowing the ball to roll into the path of Mahrez. The Algerian did the rest.

Leipzig injected some urgency into their approach play after the break and the chances started to come; Benjamin Henrichs and Andre Silva went closest as Gvardiol and Willi Orban kept Erling Haaland at bay. It was at the other end that Gvardiol made his mark though, rising high to nod Marcel Halstenburg's header in with 20 minutes to play, atoning for his earlier error.

Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland battle for the ball in Leipzig.
Leipzig kept Erling Haaland at bay.Image: Cathrin Müller/MIS/IMAGO

Leipzig block supply lines to Haaland

The equalizer had long been coming and was no less than Leipzig deserved having raised the tempo and reducing Haaland to feeding off scraps at a stadium where he'd scored four times in his two visits with Borussia Dortmund. In fact, this was the first time he'd been to Leipzig and not scored. As much as his faltering form is a failure of City's own making, it's also testament to Leipzig sealing off the supply lines. In that regard, Konrad Laimer deserves particular praise — even if Kevin de Bruyne was denied a return to Germany due to illness.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose had sent on Christopher Nkunku for the final 25 minutes and the Frenchman applied enough attacking pressure to tip the balance Leipzig's way. Even if the second goal didn't come, Leipzig did enough at both ends of the field to suggest this isn't over.

City have reached the quarterfinals in each of the six seasons that Guardiola has been at the helm in Manchester but nothing is a given as an enticing second leg awaits on March 14. The gloves could come off in part two of the battle of the nomantics.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham

Manchester mayor looks to Germany's 50+1 rule as model for English football reform

Manchester mayor looks to Germany's 50+1 rule as model for English football reform

After two of his city's football clubs attempted to form a breakaway Super League last week, Manchester mayor Andy Burnham tells DW about his admiration for Germany's 50+1 model and demands reform in English football.
SportsApril 28, 2021
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Biden speaks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis during the B9 summit

Biden meets leaders of NATO's eastern flank in Poland

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman carrying an umbrella and wading through water

Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change

Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change

Nature and Environment8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A protester makes a three-finger salute in front of a row of riot police, who are holding roses given to them by protesters, on February 06, 2021 in Yangon

Exiled Myanmar journalists in Thailand fight for truth

Exiled Myanmar journalists in Thailand fight for truth

Politics8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Pistorius in camouflage gear adressing soldiers through a microphone

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

Politics4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Helena (right) and her brother Bodia from Lviv are seen at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing in eastern Poland after fleeing the war in Ukraine, February 26, 2022

Poland-Ukraine: Solidarity with refugees, fear of Russia

Poland-Ukraine: Solidarity with refugees, fear of Russia

Conflicts15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian man cries as he sits on the rubble of a collapsed building in the rebel-held town of Jindayris.

Syria earthquake: Did EU, US sanctions stop aid deliveries?

Syria earthquake: Did EU, US sanctions stop aid deliveries?

PoliticsFebruary 21, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Groups of migrants cross Rio Grande in the US border with Mexico

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

MigrationFebruary 21, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

Society11 hours ago01:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage