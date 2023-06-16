Gunman found guilty in the deadliest attack on Jews in US

The man who killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018 was found guilty in the deadliest antisemitic attack in US history.

A truck driver behind a 2018 shooting attack targeting a Pittsburgh synagogue was convicted on Friday in an act believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in the United States.

Robert Bowers was convicted of killing 11 congregants and could be sentenced to die for the crime. Jurors could otherwise decide to sentence him to life in prison without parole.

On October 27, 2018, Bowers attacked and killed worshippers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue.

His lawyers had conceded at the trial that he was responsible for the crime, cementing his guilty verdict.

Bowers was tried on 63 criminal counts. They included hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death.

More to come on this breaking news story.