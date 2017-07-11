Gunman at large after killing at least 5, wounding 16 others at 4th of July parade in Chicago

At least five people were killed and 16 people wounded in a shooting at a July 4th parade in the US city of Chicago, city authorities said on Monday.

"Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park," the city of Highland Park reported on its website.

Police were searching for the gunman, and the city advised residents to shelter in place.

"Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community," US Representative Brad Schneider, whose district includes Highland Park, said on Twitter. "Enough is enough!"

What we know

Shots were fired along the route in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park only minutes after the parade to celebrate Independence Day started.

People, some visibly bloodied, fled the scene upon hearing several loud bangs, CBS 2 television of Chicago reported, citing a producer who was at the parade.

A Sun-Times reporter saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies. Lake County Sheriff's office urged people to avoid the area to enable "law-enforcement and first responders to do their work."

This is a developing story, more will follow.

lo/kb (AP, AFP, Reuters)