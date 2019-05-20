 Greenpeace activists stop BP oil rig in North Sea | News | DW | 10.06.2019

News

Greenpeace activists stop BP oil rig in North Sea

A group of environmentalists have occupied a 27,000 ton oil rig to prevent it being installed off the coast of northern Scotland. They are demanding that BP shut down drilling operations and invest in renewable energy.

Archive photo of a Greenpeace attempt to slow down an oil rig (picture-alliance/dpa/Greenpeace)

Greenpeace activists said Sunday they had blocked a BP oil rig from leaving port in Inverness.

The rig was set to be installed off the coast of northern Scotland as part of the oil giant's North Sea exploration program. But a team of activists in boats drew up alongside the rig to prevent it from leaving Cromarty Firth, Greenpeace said in a statement.

The environmentalists demanded that BP, one of the world's biggest energy companies, end drilling new wells and invest only in renewable energy or cease operations and return cash to its investors. They said they are prepared to stay on the rig "for days" if necessary.

"This rig, and around 30 million barrels it seeks to drill, are a sure a sign that BP are committed to business as usual, fueling a climate emergency that threatens millions of lives and the future of the living world," a Greenpeace activist from Scotland only identified as Jo said.

BP called protest was "irresponsible" and said that it was working with Transocean, the rig's owner and operator, and other authorities to resolve the situation. 

"While we recognize the right for peaceful protest, the actions of this group may put themselves and others unnecessarily at risk," the company said in a statement.

  • Greta Thunberg standing up to her neck in water, with smokestacks burning behind her. She's holding a poster that says school strike for the climate in Swedish, but it is under water. (Image: Marian Kamensky)

    Cartoons for Future: An exhibition bangs the drum for the environment

    Too late?

    Greta Thunberg, the leading figure in the climate activism movement "Fridays for Future," is up to her neck in water in this drawing by Austrian Marian Kamensky: Her "school strike for the climate" (as it says in Swedish on the poster) kicked off too late.

  • A couple standing on a mountain of trash, taking a selfie in front of a sunset over the ocean (Image: Tjeerd Royaards)

    Cartoons for Future: An exhibition bangs the drum for the environment

    Great view?

    Tourism at any cost? The couple is taking a selfie in front of the sunset, but is apparently oblivious to the fact that they're standing on the mountain of trash.

  • The Earth shown here as a person sitting in a boot, with a globe as its head, surrounding by plastic bottles floating in the water; the Earth as person holds its face in its hands, crying tears of desperation (Image: Arcadio Esquivel)

    Cartoons for Future: An exhibition bangs the drum for the environment

    The globe in despair

    Many of the illustrations in the exhibition address the plastic garbage that has contaminated the world's oceans. Here, the Earth holds its face in its hands in a moment of desperation.

  • A mother calling to her children Come out right now! You're not supposed to play in a cemetery! (Image: Kittihawk)

    Cartoons for Future: An exhibition bangs the drum for the environment

    A wet grave

    The environmental crisis will also have consequences on migration. In this sharp-tongued cartoon, a mother calls to her children in the Mediterranean Sea: "Come out right now! You're not supposed to play in a cemetery!" It brings to mind the image of the drowned three-year-old refugee Alan Kurdi, as well as the thousands of migrants who've lost their lives at the world's deadliest sea crossing.

  • A fleeing African woman carrying baggage on her head and a child in her arms. She is leaving one part of the world depicted as a huge mouth with fangs, with storm clouds above and signs of drought below, toward a verdant landscape and shining sun, but also into a mouth full of fangs. (Image: Damien Glez)

    Cartoons for Future: An exhibition bangs the drum for the environment

    From one disaster to another

    This illustration by Burkinabé artist Damien Glez reflects on the fate of thousands upon thousands of refugees and migrants: The supposed better life elsewhere has its owns risks.

  • A girl trying to drink water from a bowl, which is filled with dried-up soil. (Bild: Gergely Bacsa)

    Cartoons for Future: An exhibition bangs the drum for the environment

    Clean drinking water for everyone?

    Rather than a bowl full of water, this girl tries to imbibe dried-out soil. Hungarian illustrator Gergely Bacsa calls attention to the water shortage in many countries.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (als)


dv/rt (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

World Oceans Day: Beach cleanups held worldwide

With the oceans facing threats such as plastic pollution and global warming, World Oceans Day aims to raise awareness with a series of events. A healthy world ocean is critical to our survival, organizers say. (08.06.2019)  

Germany's youth wake up to their political power

The European Parliament elections clearly showed that Germany's young people want their voice to be heard. Observers say a new political generation is rising, with new ways of sharing its thoughts and priorities. (08.06.2019)  

Plastic pollution: Do beach cleanups really make a difference?

Picking up trash from riverbeds and beaches has become a popular activity around the world. But do cleanups really help tackle the growing problem of plastic pollution? DW's Brigitte Osterath reports from Honduras. (20.12.2018)  

Cartoons for Future: An exhibition bangs the drum for the environment

With 100 illustrations by international artists "Cartoons for Future," an exhibition in Dortmund, tips the hat to the "Fridays for Future" movement. (07.06.2019)  

Raffinerie im Sonnenlicht

Oil giants face shareholder pressure to act on climate emissions, set stricter greenhouse gas targets 20.05.2019

Major oil company investors are starting to use their voting rights to speak out against a lack of climate action. Shareholders in Shell and Equinor have already had their say, now BP is in the spotlight.

Man working at Leipzig bakery

Fighting climate change by tackling food waste 24.04.2019

One-third of all food worldwide ends up in the garbage, with industrialized countries contributing the most. A new foodsharing platform wants to help tackle the impact this has on our climate.

Norwegen Greenpeace Protest Bohrinsel West Hercules

Greenpeace activists climb aboard oil rig in Norwegian Arctic 29.04.2019

Greenpeace activists have scaled an oil rig that is due to drill in Norway's most northern well. It comes as Greenpeace prepares to appeal a case it lost to the Norwegian state over environmental violations.

