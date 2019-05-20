 Greenpeace activists stop BP oil rig in North Sea | News | DW | 10.06.2019

News

Greenpeace activists stop BP oil rig in North Sea

A group of environmentalists have occupied a 27,000 ton oil rig to prevent it being installed off the coast of northern Scotland. They demanded that BP shut down drilling operations and invest in renewable energy.

Archive photo of a Greenpeace attempt to slow down an oil rig (picture-alliance/dpa/Greenpeace)

Greenpeace activists said Sunday they had blocked a BP oil rig from leaving port in Inverness.

The rig was set to be installed off the coast of northern Scotland as part of the oil giant's North Sea exploration program. But a team of activists in boats drew up alongside the rig to prevent it from leaving Cromarty Firth.

Raffinerie im Sonnenlicht

Oil giants face shareholder pressure to act on climate emissions, set stricter greenhouse gas targets 20.05.2019

Major oil company investors are starting to use their voting rights to speak out against a lack of climate action. Shareholders in Shell and Equinor have already had their say, now BP is in the spotlight.

Man working at Leipzig bakery

Fighting climate change by tackling food waste 24.04.2019

One-third of all food worldwide ends up in the garbage, with industrialized countries contributing the most. A new foodsharing platform wants to help tackle the impact this has on our climate.

Norwegen Greenpeace Protest Bohrinsel West Hercules

Greenpeace activists climb aboard oil rig in Norwegian Arctic 29.04.2019

Greenpeace activists have scaled an oil rig that is due to drill in Norway's most northern well. It comes as Greenpeace prepares to appeal a case it lost to the Norwegian state over environmental violations.

