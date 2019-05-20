Greenpeace activists stop BP oil rig in North Sea

Greenpeace activists said Sunday they had blocked a BP oil rig from leaving port in Inverness.

The rig was set to be installed off the coast of northern Scotland as part of the oil giant's North Sea exploration program. But a team of activists in boats drew up alongside the rig to prevent it from leaving Cromarty Firth.

dv/rt (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.