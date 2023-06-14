  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Artificial intelligence
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
PoliticsEurope

Greece says 78 dead in migrant boat sinking

42 minutes ago

Dozens of people have drowned after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized off the Greek coast. Another hundred have been rescued but many remain unaccounted for as a large-scale search and rescue operation continues.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SYQv
Rescue crews wait for the arrival of migrants at the port of Kalamata
A fishing boat carrying migrants has capsized off the coast of Greece, resulting in at least 59 fatalitiesImage: EUROKINISSI/REUTERS

The death toll from a capsized fishing boat carrying migrants off the coast of southern Greece has risen to 78, the Greek coast guard has announced.

A large-scale search and rescue operation was underway on Wednesday morning after the boat, which is believed to have been transporting up to 400 people from near the Libyan port of Tobruk to Italy, capsized during the night in strong winds some 75 kilometers (46 miles) southwest of Greece's southern Peloponnese region.

So far, 104 people have been confirmed rescued and taken to the Greek town of Kalamata, where they have received dry clothes and medical attention in shelters set up by ambulance services and the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Four people have been hospitalized with symptoms of hypothermia.

Authorities initially put the death toll at 32, before increasing it to 59. Fears remain that it could yet increase even more.

How many people are still missing?

The search, which involves six coast guard vessels, a navy frigate, a military transport plane, an air force helicopter, several private vessels and a drone from the European Union border protection agency, Frontex, is ongoing.

A Greek Migration Ministry source told the AFP news agency that, according to the coastguard, there could have been "hundreds" of people on board the boat. "We fear there will be a very large number of missing persons," the official said.

The International Organization for Migration estimated that "up to 400" people may have been on board, noting in a tweet: "We fear more lives were lost."

Authorities said the vessel was first spotted in international waters early on Tuesday evening by an aircraft belonging to EU border agency Frontex and two nearby ships.

The Greek coast guard said the people on board – none of whom were wearing life jackets and who did not immediately disclose their nationalities – had initially "refused any help."

What's the bigger picture?

Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for refugees and migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

About 72,000 refugees and migrants have arrived so far this year in Europe's frontline countries Italy, Spain, Greece, Malta and Cyprus, according to United Nations data, with the majority landing in Italy.

Mediterranean smugglers are increasingly taking larger boats into international waters off the Greek mainland to try to avoid local coast guard patrols. On Sunday, 90 migrants were rescued in the area after they made a distress call.

EU, Tunisia looking for a 'holistic approach' to migration

And in a separate incident on Wednesday, a yacht with 81 migrants on board was towed to the south coast of the Greek island of Crete after authorities received a distress call.

On the other side of the Mediterranean, Libyan authorities launched a crackdown earlier this month, with activists saying that several thousand migrants, including Egyptians, Syrians, Sudanese and Pakistanis, have been detained.

Many Egyptians have reportedly been deported back to their home country through a land crossing point.

mf/fb (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A migrant rescued by a merchant vessel is helped to disembark from a Malta Armed Forces patrol boat

European Union: Bloc backs plan for stricter asylum reforms

European Union: Bloc backs plan for stricter asylum reforms

EU nations have reached an agreement that would see countries either accept a share of asylum-seekers or pay into a fund managed by Brussels to care for migrants.
MigrationJune 8, 2023
Refugees in a boat are rescued near the Italian coast

Tunisia: EU's migration proposal turns a blind eye to human rights

Tunisia: EU's migration proposal turns a blind eye to human rights

A proposed migration deal with Tunisia could help the North African nation avert economic collapse, but observers fear worsening conditions for migrants and future returnees.
Politics9 hours ago
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Symbolbild KI | Künstliche Intelligenz

EU lawmakers lay groundwork for 'historic' AI regulation

Technology3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Refugees in a boat are rescued near the Italian coast

EU-Tunisia migration proposal ignores human rights concerns

EU-Tunisia migration proposal ignores human rights concerns

Politics9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Tsai Ing-wen

#MeToo in Taiwan exposes a hidden culture of harassment

#MeToo in Taiwan exposes a hidden culture of harassment

Society24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A nightview over the Rhine River with the illuminated Cologne Cathederal on the other side, and ferry boats lined up along the river.

Germany and its churches wrangle over Napoleon's asset grab

Germany and its churches wrangle over Napoleon's asset grab

BusinessJune 13, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Lilia Chanysheva forming a heart symbol with her hands

Who is Navalny associate Lilia Chanysheva?

Who is Navalny associate Lilia Chanysheva?

Freedom of Speech2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud (R) and Vice Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Hu Chunhua attend 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, on June 11, 2023

China's economic ambitions a huge draw for Saudi Arabia

China's economic ambitions a huge draw for Saudi Arabia

Business20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Law and Justice6 hours ago02:34 min
More from North America

Latin America

City of Guayaquil, Ecuador | A woman, Herlinda, standing in her house that was blown up in a bombing attack, during a gang dispute in 2022

Locals suffer as Ecuador's gangs fight for control

Locals suffer as Ecuador's gangs fight for control

Crime15 hours ago02:29 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage