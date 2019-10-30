 Greece: Pork ′barbecue protest′ plan near refugee camp raises hackles | News | DW | 05.11.2019

News

Greece: Pork 'barbecue protest' plan near refugee camp raises hackles

A Greek nationalist group's plan to throw a pork barbecue near a refugee camp has led to a debate in the country's parliament. Critics want to do something, but some say that would mean attacking the Greek way of life.

Deutschland | Würstchen auf Grill | Weihnachtsmarkt in Frankfurt am Main (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

On Tuesday Greek parliamentarians debated how to react to a nationalist group's plans to hold a pork barbecue "protest" near a refugee camp.

This week the Greek nationalist group Enomemoi Makedones, or United Macedonia, made calls online for people to attend a "barbecue protest" on Sunday near the refugee camp Diavata, located a few miles west of Thessaloniki. Attendees are to consume pork and alcohol in protest of the growing number of immigrants in Greece.

Read more:  Opinion: EU needs a clear refugee policy

For Muslims, the consumption of pork and alcohol is forbidden by the Koran.

In a parliamentary debate in Athens broadcast on television Tuesday, left-wing politician Christos Giannoulis said it was difficult to say whether the event broke any laws, but called it a "disgrace" and a "provocation against people of other beliefs." 

He called for the organizers to be held accountable for this "new type of political and criminal behavior."

  • Aerial view of Moria's hotspot

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    A view from above

    Moria refugee camp has a capacity of 3,000. Currently, some 12,000 refugees are squeezed into the infamous refugee camp, Greece's largest reception and identification center.

  • Two girls in the Moira refugee camp

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Deep wounds

    A large majority of those who live in Moria have been deemed as vulnerable and are in need of immediate medical assistance. This girl from Gaza, who lives with her family in a tent in the olive grove outside Moria, was severely injured when an Israeli rocket hit her home.

  • A group of refugees arriving in Lesbos

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    A false dawn?

    In August more than 2,800 people arrived in dinghies on the island of Lesbos. A boat carrying 40 people was brought into the port of Skala Sikamineas after it was intercepted by Frontex, the EU's border agency. Eight women and 18 children, including five unaccompanied minors, were on board along with 14 men, all from Afghanistan.

  • A policeman at the docks in Lesbos supervising a group of refugees

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    The wait begins

    After the women and children have been transferred to a transit camp, 18 men wait to be taken away to the same camp by the authorities. Volunteers with the NGO Lighthouse relief assist the authorities in providing food and water to those who have recently arrived.

  • A woman in a refugee camp making bread

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Keeping the tradition alive

    An Afghan woman makes bread in a makeshift underground oven which she then sells for €1 ($1.10) to other refugees. Due to deteriorating conditions and food provisions that are below standard quality many refugees who remain for long in the camp of Moria have found new ways to pass the day and remember home.

  • A young man awaiting medical attention in a clinic

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    A soothing hand

    Countless refugees need urgent medical attention. Doctors without Borders operate an emergency clinic opposite Moria for the most urgent cases, as the main camp currently only has one doctor and the hospital of Mytilene is overwhelmed and in some cases unwilling to treat refugees.

  • A pile of life jackets next to two boats

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Discarded dreams

    A "graveyard" of life jackets and boats on the island's north is a stark reminder of the last huge influx of refugees in 2015/16. Lesbos has been at the center of the refugee crisis for years as thousands of people have landed on its shores. Currently there are more than 11,000 refugees spread across the islands. That number is expected to rise sharply by the end of the year.

  • A group of refugees carrying their belongings

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Monotonous routine

    More than 8,600 people are currently stuck in Moria. Waiting in line has become their main daily activity. Some wait for hours in order to receive food and water.

  • A group of refugees preparing to board a boat

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    From the frying pan into the fire

    A group of refugees prepares to board a ship which will take them to mainland Greece. After the sudden arrival of 600 people in one night, the Greek government decided to transfer 1,400 people to the mainland. Most were taken to the camp of Nea Kavala in a remote village in northern Greece.

    Author: Dimitris Tosidis (Moira refugee camp)


Conservative politician Kostas Kiranakis argued in response that citizens from non-EU countries shouldn't dictate how Greeks live and that restrictions to the barbecue would mean restrictions to the rights of Greek citizens. 

As of October this year, around 55,000 immigrants have arrived in Greece from Turkey, significantly more than the 50,500 immigrants that arrived by the end of last year.

