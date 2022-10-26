  1. Skip to content
Good luck, bad luck and happiness in Germany

Rachel Stewart
29 minutes ago

Rachel Stewart is on the hunt for lucky charms in Germany and finding out a bit about German happiness along the way for this week's Meet the Germans.

https://p.dw.com/p/3o9aP

Is Germany a happy nation? What brings good or bad luck in Germany? And why is Rachel on a pig farm? Find out in this week's Meet the Germans.  

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. She casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life by exploring a new topic for Meet the Germans — from unusual bans to haunted castles and all sorts of other topics 

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram ofor more Meet the Germans videos head to  YouTube  or dw.com/MeettheGermans.

Skatspielen

Why skat is the king of German card games

Why skat is the king of German card games

The game's rules can appear mysterious to the noninitiated, yet more Germans play it than football. It's also listed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage asset.
CultureOctober 26, 2022
Sommerküche Rote Beete

A 'German superfood' for every month of the year

A 'German superfood' for every month of the year

Don't be fooled by marketing labels! "Superfood" is just another buzzword to boost product sales and prices. But since Germans are going chia, here are a few regional products we should be eating more of.
CultureJanuary 6, 2021
DW Meet the Germans, Zuhause | Rachel Stewart

German homes and how the Germans live

German homes and how the Germans live

From cake forks to tiny homes and BYO kitchens — join Meet the Germans host Rachel Stewart for a snoop around a typical German home.
CultureOctober 20, 202104:28 min
Show more stories
Healthcare workers participate in a mock drill for COVID-19 at a hospital in Mumbai, India

Should India be worried about China's COVID explosion?

Health8 hours ago
