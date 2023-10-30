  1. Skip to content
Going hyper-local to decolonize the menu

Sandeep Sreelekha
October 30, 2023

A collective of traditional organic farmers in Karnataka are championing climate-resilient, healthy, native produce — reaping ecological benefits and a sustainable livelihood. For many city dwellers, it's their first taste of these local products.

