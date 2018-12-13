 Globetrotters stranded on the Oder River | DW Travel | DW | 14.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Globetrotters stranded on the Oder River

Paul and Marietta Kamstra from Holland are stuck on the Oder with their ship "Avontuur". The reason is the low water on the river at the German-Polish border.

Weltreisende aus Niederlanden am Fluss Oder gestandet (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

The Kamstra couple have already travelled by ship to the remotest corners of all continents. This year they wanted to explore more of Europe. But the extreme drought put an end to their plans.

Weltreisende aus Niederlanden am Fluss Oder gestandet (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

Paul and Marietta Kamstra on their promenade deck

The couple's floating home is 25 meters long and five meters wide. It lies behind the Oder dyke in the small harbour of Kienitz in Brandenburg. Paul and Marietta Kamstra have set up a comfortable home on 120 square metres. Two comfortable leather armchairs stand in front of a fireplace, cuddly berths below deck are inviting. Kitchen, shower, workroom - nothing is missing.

Weltreisende aus Niederlanden am Fluss Oder gestandet (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

Marietta Kamstra does not have boredom on board - she makes handicrafts

 

The "Avontuur" (Dutch for adventure), built as early as 1892, is located in a branch of the Oder, where ducks and seagulls cavort. "We have the most beautiful prison I can think of," says Kamstra with a smile. Beavers, otters and white-tailed eagles would have seen them before. At night it is so dark except for a few stars, as it is seldom to be found in civilisation, he enthuses.

The anchor cannot be lifted

The river is treacherous, especially at low tide. "We currently have an average diving depth of one meter. However, the fairway is constantly changing due to the current and vortices in the Oder," says Sebastian Dosch from the Eberswalde Waterway and Shipping Authority. Normal freight traffic on the border river is not in sight as long as there is no abundant precipitation in the Oder catchment area in Poland and the Czech Republic.

Weltreisende aus Niederlanden am Fluss Oder gestandet (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

Berth of the "Avontuur" on the Oder in Brandenburg

But the Dutch couple on the ship stays relaxed: "We are in no hurry, live on our ship anyway and enjoy the peace and quiet", says the captain of the "Avontuur".

is/ks (dpa, sz)

 

DW recommends

Germany registers record low rainfall

A dry spell in Germany that began in February has continued into November, making the summer and fall the driest on record. The drought has impacted farmers and left bodies of water at record lows. (29.11.2018)  

Germany's disappearing rivers and lakes

Low precipitation and high temperatures have caused rivers and lakes throughout Germany to recede to near record lows. Meteorologists say the country is on course for one of the driest years in recent history. (19.10.2018)  

Related content

Weihnachtsbaum am Brandenburger Tor, Berlin

Berlin shines at Christmas time 13.12.2018

Every year the German capital dresses up for Christmas. We were on our way to capture bright impressions of Berlin's landmarks, boulevards and squares.

Deutschland Dom zu Speyer

UNESCO World Heritage Speyer Cathedral decorates 100 euro gold coin 12.12.2018

A series of 100 euro gold coins has been issued since 2003 to honour the German UNESCO World Heritage Sites. For 2019, the Federal Government has chosen the Speyer Cathedral as its motif.

Europa Italien Ruinen aus der Römischen Kaiserzeit

2018: The joy of travel is unbroken 10.12.2018

The tourism industry can look back on a successful year: 2018 saw more people travel abroad than ever before. Particularly enthusiastic about travel were Asians and Latin Americans.

Advertisement
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 