Global Teen from South Africa

Mbali Mbeleko comes from South Africa. She loves to speak Afrikaans and wants to become a successful and independent woman.
Whether Jews or Muslims, children and adults of different backgrounds live together peacefully in a little village in the Negev Desert.
Young refugees in Syria who have to go scavenging instead of attending school.
In the 50th episode of The 77 Percent we meet strong women inspiring change: In South Africa, teenagers are using the power of social media to fight back against sexual violence.
Thousands of women in South Africa are raped or murdered every year, making it one of the most unsafe places in the world.
