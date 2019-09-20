+++ Global climate strike: Africa roundup live +++

- In Africa, hundreds of thousands of people plan descending on the streets to protest inaction on climate change

- The protests come ahead of the United Nation Climate Action Summit on 23 September

- Young people say their lives at the ones are stake as they face living in world reshaped by climate change

All updates in Universal Coordinate Time (UTC)

11:30 Cape Town, South Africa. The rally has reached Parliament where the crowd is listening to speeches.

Africa is ill-equipped to deal with extreme weather events such as Cyclone Idai that are expected to become more common

Did you know?

Africa is the continent most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, according to the United Nations. This could take the form of extreme droughts, flooding and storms. With their high rates of poverty and reliance on traditional agriculture, African countries are less able to adapt to climate change.

10:00 Cape Town, South Africa. Rally is getting started to march on Parliament.

Chantal Dette, African Climate Alliance

"What motivates me the most is that about a year ago my country was suffering water shortages and drought. We faced the 'day zero' scenario when the taps will be turned off. People in the Cape Flats [the townships on the outskirts of Cape Town] were really suffering."

10:00 Johannesburg, South Africa. The climate change action strike is underway.

Did you know?

According to the Climate Action Tracker, Ethiopia is one the countries doing most to tackle climate change in the world.

08:00 Uganda: March underway in the Sebei region of Uganda, where many events and rallies are planned for today, including in Kampala.

Kenya is expected to see more droughts and floods due to climate change

07.00 Kenya: The climate strike in Nairobi has kicked off. Protesters are demanding an end to coal-power plants and more renewables in Kenya. It seems that almost everyone there is holding a sign, ranging from: “Protect God's creation” to “The seas are rising and so must we” Wind energy blows me away”, "Be part of the solution, not pollution” and “There is no planet B”.

07:00 Kaduna, Nigeria. The city of Kaduna has started its one-day Sustainability Summit to be followed by a clean-up day on Saturday as part of a push to raise awareness about the need to protect the environment.