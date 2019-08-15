Gibraltar releases Iranian oil tanker

Gibraltar has released the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, detained for allegedly violating EU sanctions on Syria, despite a last minute effort by the United States to block the move.

The US had sought to seize the supertanker through legal action.

Gibraltar's Supreme Court had delayed a decision to release the ship after the US State Department requested a halt to the release of Grace 1, an Iranian tanker held on suspicion of shipping oil to Syria.

The Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper, quoting the court's chief justice, Anthony Dudley, said there was no US application before the country's Supreme Court when it resumed hearing on Thursday afternoon.

According to the newspaper, Chief Justice Dudley said that since Iran had guaranteed in writing that the Grace 1 "was never destined to an EU sanctioned entity... there are no longer reasonable grounds to suspect that the detention of the Vessel is required."

On July 4, British Royal Marine commandos led an operation to seize the tanker on suspicion that it was violating EU sanctions on shipping oil to Syria. The seizure of the supertanker, which was carrying 2.1 million barrels of Iranian oil, also heightened international tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Gibraltar is a British overseas territory linked by a narrow stretch of land to southern Spain.

