Germany's train drivers strike ends early

Train drivers across Germany have ended their strike early, in time for the start of the workweek. The latest round of industrial action was set to be the longest, drawing criticism from both the public and politicians.

German train drivers returned to work Monday after having agreed to end its strike early.

Millions of German passengers were caught up as the GDL train drivers' union escalated an ongoing labor dispute with Deutsche Bahn last week.

On Wednesday, train operators for passengers in Germany went on strike, announcing that they wouldn't be back to work until Monday evening. The six-day strike would have made it the longest round of industrial action by the union so far.

The union and the railway operator held talks overnight into Saturday and train drivers planned to return to work on Monday at 2 a.m. Drivers of freight trains ended their strike on Sunday at 6 p.m.

"Negotiations are finally back on track. Our customers have planning security and our employees have the prospect of early pay rises," Deutsche Bahn's human resources director Martin Seiler said in a statement.

No further strikes until March 3

Negotiations are to be held in private over the next five weeks and there are no strikes planned until until at least March 3.

The main point of contention in the labor dispute revolves around the required working hours for drivers on a shift schedule. Currently, drivers work a 38-hour week. The GDL is pushing for a 35-hour week, while Deutsche Bahn has offered a 37-hour week.

"DB's willingness to negotiate a reduction in working hours for shift workers is of central importance," said GDL leader Claus Weselsky.

In addition to the hours, the union is advocating for a monthly pay increase of €555 (approximately $600) before taxes for all its members. This amounts to an 18% raise in starting salaries.

In contrast, Deutsche Bahn's latest proposal, rejected by the union, suggests an almost 13% increase for those working the full 38-hour week.

jcg/lo (dpa, AFP)