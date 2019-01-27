 Germany′s thousands of ′missing′ refugee minors | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 28.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Germany's thousands of 'missing' refugee minors

Authorities lose track of thousands of unaccompanied child refugees each year. Often they are safe, but experts say alarmingly little is known about their situations, and the government must do more to protect them.

Youths in a German home for unaccompanied minor refugees (picture alliance / Uli Deck/dpa)

The increased influx of refugees to Europe in recent years has also brought tens of thousands of refugee minors to Germany, as well as other countries. Many of them vanished from the authorities' radar after arrival, either immediately or at some later date. At the start of 2017, Germany's Federal Criminal Investigation Office (BKA) recorded more than 8,400 missing refugee minors. By the start of 2019, that number had fallen to around 3,200.

This decrease is not, however, a signal that all is now well, as Tobias Klaus from the Federal Association for Unaccompanied Refugee Minors explains. "The numbers themselves have, of course, decreased considerably," he says. "But that's connected to the fact that there have also been considerably fewer underage refugees arriving in the country."

Read more: Half of world's refugee children can't go to school, says UN

Young migrants more likely to disappear

The minor refugees' association has conducted an as-yet-unpublished survey that actually indicates a slight trend in the opposite direction. The nonprofit association questioned more than 720 specialists working in child and youth welfare on subjects including the disappearance of unaccompanied refugee minors. The participants were slightly more likely than in the previous year to say that young migrants sometimes, or very often, disappeared.

Watch video 03:12
Now live
03:12 mins.

Aid groups help children deal with trauma through art

"Their replies suggest that most young people disappear at the beginning of their stay in Germany, i.e. while they have been provisionally taken into care," said Klaus. "In 2017, 32.2 percent of those surveyed said that this sometimes or very often happens. In 2018, it was 35 percent."

There was an even clearer increase compared to 2017 further down the line. For example, 20.1 percent of the experts surveyed in the current study said that young refugees sometimes or very often disappear while in the "Help for Young Adults" program. (Unaccompanied refugees can still receive support from youth welfare services after their 18th birthday.) In the previous year's survey, only 14.1 per cent said this.

Read more: Germany's migrant transfer centers

  • Shahed portrait by Daniel Sonnentag for his series They Have Names (Daniel Sonnentag)

    How photos can humanize Berlin's refugee children

    The people behind the photos

    Shahed is living at the Internationales Congress Centrum in Berlin, where Daniel Sonnentag photographed refugee children for his series "They Have Names." "I want to introduce the people behind the abstract term of the refugee because I believe that when humans start talking to each other and getting to know each other, they'll recognize that we all have more in common that the opposite," he says.

  • Elham, portrait by Daniel Sonnentag for the series They Have Names (Daniel Sonnentag)

    How photos can humanize Berlin's refugee children

    The burden of memories

    Elham, around eight years old, is a Kurdish Syrian. Photographer Daniel Sonnentag noticed that she always seemed to have a deep sadness in her eyes, but there are other times when she is just like other kids her age, laughing and playing. Sonnentag says, "When she is happy, through the combination of her melancholy and the happiness of the moment, something very special happens."

  • Ali, portrait by Daniel Sonnentag for the series They Have Names (Daniel Sonnentag)

    How photos can humanize Berlin's refugee children

    The waiting game

    Ali, around four years old, is from Iraq. His family's asylum application was recently denied and they are now in the process of finding a lawyer to have the decision overturned. Many others at the Internationales Congress Centrum camp in Berlin have been waiting for as long as a year on a decision regarding their legal status.

  • Zainab and Ruqaya, portrait by Daniel Sonnentag for the series They Have Names (Daniel Sonnentag)

    How photos can humanize Berlin's refugee children

    "You can only get so far"

    Zainab, 8, and Ruqaya, 6 are from Iraq. Sonnentag describes the administration of the refugee situation in the city as "chaotic" and that organizations like Malteser Hilfsdienst are doing the best they can. "But you can only come so far, sitting in a nutshell with only a spoon in an ocean of problems, administrative failure, growing xenophobia and lots and lots of personal tragedies," he says.

  • Zainab and Daniel Sonnentag, a portrait for the series They Have Names (Daniel Sonnentag)

    How photos can humanize Berlin's refugee children

    Learning the language

    Sonnentag, pictured with Zainab, describes her as "smart, witty and very grown up for her age." Like many of the children in the camps, she has picked up the German language very quickly. But it can be harder for the adults to learn, so projects like tandem language exchange projects prove very useful.

  • Alma and her father Ahmed in a portrait by Daniel Sonnentag for the series They Have Names (Daniel Sonnentag)

    How photos can humanize Berlin's refugee children

    We are more similar than different

    Pictured is Alma, 6, and her 33-year-old father Ahmed. Sonnentag says the best way to support people is by going to the camps and helping out. "We all eat, drink and sleep and all we want to do is raise our families in a safe place. When humans start talking to each other and getting to know each other, they'll recognize that we all have more in common that the opposite," says the photographer.

  • Zahraa, portrait by Daniel Sonnentag for the series They Have Names (Daniel Sonnentag)

    How photos can humanize Berlin's refugee children

    The children behind the headlines

    Sonnentag describes Zahraa as "silly, dreamy, tender with a huge heart." The seven-year-old is from Iraq.

  • Aya and Hamsa, portrait by Daniel Sonnentag for the series They Have Names (Daniel Sonnentag)

    How photos can humanize Berlin's refugee children

    Family life in Germany

    Aya, 6, and her seven-year-old brother Hamsa are from Syria. They are in Germany with their younger sister Alma and six-month old brother Rayan. Sonnentag describes Hamsa as a "wonderful, sensitive boy" and says that since he has "two great, loving and strong parents he will become a strong and honest man."

  • Internationales Congress Centrum (Daniel Sonnentag)

    How photos can humanize Berlin's refugee children

    From conference center to refugee camp

    The Internationales Congress Centrum (ICC) was once one of the biggest conference centers in the world. In 2014, it was closed in order to remove asbestos contamination, but was reopened earlier this year to provide accommodation for the many refugees arriving in Germany. Today, some 600 people live in the center, including refugees from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Eritrea, and the Balkans.

    Author: Gouri Sharma


Lost in the system

As in previous years, the main reason the interviewees gave was that children, usually aged between 14 and 17, leave to make their own way to relatives or other people known to them. This may mean they travel on to other European countries, or other parts of Germany. If it's the latter, the unaccompanied refugees don't usually vanish for long, and they're taken off the list of missing persons.

They are usually also separated from the person they traveled to be with. For example, "If a young person is picked up in Munich, and their cousin lives in Hamburg, the Munich Youth Welfare Office can ask Hamburg to assume responsibility. But the Youth Welfare Office there doesn't have to comply with this request," Klaus explains.

According to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), this procedure is intended to ensure "accommodation, care, support and assistance in the best interests of the child." According to the minor refugees' association, however, the system pays too little attention to the interests and needs of the unaccompanied minors, and focuses instead on quotas — i.e. whether a federal state or a municipality has already accepted a comparatively large or small number of young refugees.

Read more: Aid groups slam asylum centers as unsuitable for children

Watch video 28:34
Now live
28:34 mins.

How to make integration work?

Fear of deportation

In the nonprofit's survey, the second presumed reason for young people disappearing is the perceived or real likelihood that they may be forced to leave Germany. "Many of them fear deportation, or feel they have no prospects," says Klaus.

According to BKA figures, the largest group of missing persons are Afghans, who in Germany very often find themselves threatened with deportation. People from Morocco and Algeria also have a very low chance of being allowed to stay, and a disproportionate number of refugee minors from these countries go missing compared to those from the main countries of origin.

"If young people can't see any path for themselves within the system, and all they get to hear is 'You're not wanted here, no matter what you do,' they're particularly at risk — not only of suddenly disappearing, but of actually slipping into illegality and into parallel systems," Klaus explains.

Read more: Germany considers age tests on unaccompanied minors

Watch video 12:06
Now live
12:06 mins.

Refugee children: Alone in Germany

We know 'alarmingly little' about children in danger

Although the BKA's success rate in solving cases has remained above 80 percent in recent years — in other words, most missing persons do reappear at some point — there are those youths who fall off the authorities' radar. A study by the BAMF and the German national contact point for the European Migration Network (EMN) also warns that unaccompanied minors may become victims of criminal activity. The study recommended that to better protect them from dangers including homelessness, trafficking, and recruitment into criminal activity or prostitution, the organization and exchange of data must be improved.

Tobias Klaus of the minor refugees' association can only agree. "That should actually cause us most concern: The fact that we know alarmingly little about the dangerous situations these young people may find themselves in. The government must make more funds available. We need more social workers and offers of support."

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

'Human Cargo:' Refugees deal with trauma through art

Refugees from Syria and other countries are taking part in the art project "Human Cargo." The idea: Help refugees come to terms with the horrors they experienced on their odyssey — and get more Germans to chip in. (13.11.2018)  

Young refugees relive experiences through poetry in Germany

They have come from war-torn countries across the globe without parents, often risking their lives for a better one. But they face an uphill battle forging new lives in Germany, even with help from voluntary guardians. (26.10.2018)  

Germany looks into ultrasound age tests on unaccompanied minor refugees

Calls for mandatory X-ray age tests on unaccompanied minor refugees were rejected last year by German doctors. As an alternative, the Health Ministry is now launching a €1-million study into ultrasound testing. (21.01.2019)  

Germany's migrant transfer centers: What you need to know

The German state of Bavaria has launched the first centers to process migrants at the Austrian border. But what exactly are transfer centers? And are they compatible with German and European law? Here are the answers. (01.08.2018)  

Germany: Aid groups slam planned asylum centers as unsuitable for children

In an open letter sent to the German government, over 20 organizations criticized plans to open so-called "anchor centers" for asylum-seekers. They said the centers would infringe on the rights of children and families. (26.05.2018)  

UN: Half the world’s refugee children can’t go to school

Four million refugee children around the world are excluded from education, according to a United Nations report. A solution should be to allow refugees to attend regular schools, the UNHCR has demanded. (29.08.2018)  

How photos can humanize Berlin's refugee children

Berlin photographer Daniel Sonnentag set out to change the media's anonymous portrayal of refugees. The result is a moving photo series called "They Have Names." (06.10.2016)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Aid groups help children deal with trauma through art  

How to make integration work?  

Refugee children: Alone in Germany  

Related content

Fregatte Augsburg läuft zur Operation Sophia aus NEU

Germany pulls out of Mediterranean migrant mission Sophia 23.01.2019

Germany is suspending participation in Operation Sophia, the EU naval mission targeting human trafficking in the Mediterranean. The decision reportedly relates to Italy's reluctance to allow rescued people to disembark.

Calais Migranten in Frankreich

Child migrants struggle to survive northern France 12.01.2019

Around 250 unaccompanied minors are camped out in freezing temperatures on the northern coast of France. Living on the streets without proper access to food, they have reportedly endured regular attacks by police.

Großbritannien London Kindertransporte nach Liverpool Station

Britain urged to offer children refuge, 80 years after Kindertransport from Germany 02.12.2018

The UK is being urged to continue to offer places to child refugees, 80 years after the first 200 Jewish children arrived from Nazi Germany. Their escape was made possible by British, Jewish and Quaker organizations.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

German military sees rise in soldiers suffering from PTSD

German bloggers release classified intelligence report on far-right AfD

Germany aims to revamp crisis-hit care industry amid worker shortage

German insurer must pay for transgender beard removal