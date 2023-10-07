Germany's Steinmeier meets Biden amid Ukraine aid concerns

The US Congress recently passed a stopgap funding bill that did not include Ukraine aid. Germany's president said that Berlin and Washington wanted to send a "signal" they would continue supporting Ukraine.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier met with US President Joe Biden in Washington D.C. on Friday.

The visit comes amid concern within the EU on whether the US will continue providing support to Kyiv. The US Congress recently passed a stopgap funding bill that did not include Ukraine aid.

The meeting also comes amid Ukrainian disappointment over Germany's reluctance to supply medium-range cruise missiles.

Steinmeier hopes for 'solution' to Ukraine funding

Germany's president expressed concern at the developments in the US Congress after it passed its stopgap funding bill.

Republicans, many of whom are skeptical of sending further aid to Kyiv, recently ousted Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy from the House speakership after the passing of the bill, throwing further Ukraine assistance into doubt.

"I'm am one of many in Germany who watched this not only with interest but also with concern," he said. "We've sensed the tensions here in political Washington."

He said that he hoped that there could be a "solution" that could bring about an agreement between Biden's Democrats and the Republican opposition, adding that the US president said he was certain that such a deal would be reached.

Steinmeier vowed that Berlin would continue supporting Kyiv.

Steinmeier is still optimistic that the US will send further aid to Ukraine, despite growing Republican opposition Image: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

"The people in Ukraine know: what Germany promises, it does," he said. "Germany can be trusted."

"We will continue to support Ukraine in its fight for its country, its freedom and its democracy," Steinmeier said.

He said that both he and Biden considered it important to send a joint "signal" that Washington and Berlin would continue supporting Ukraine.

Steinmeier said Biden did not express any "expectations" towards Germany, but added the US leader praised Berlin for becoming Ukraine's second-biggest supporter in recent months.

Germany's president said that Washington hoped that Germany could "not only stay on the side of Washington with our support, but also use the possibilities available to us to convince others to contribute to supporting Ukraine in a stable way."

Which weapons for Ukraine? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Poland's government has announced restrictions in arms deliveries to Ukraine, and Slovakia's Robert Fico, whose party emerged victorious in parliamentary elections, says he also does not want to provide Ukraine with arms.

Steinmeier also met with CIA chief William Burns, with whom he said he discussed "current conflicts" and "geopolitical changes," without providing further details.

Steinmeier visits for German-American day

Steinmeier's trip to Washington came as a surprise, with the German president visiting the US on the heels of visits to Cape Verde and Portugal.

The official reason given for Steinmeier's visit was the German-American Day event.

German-American Day is celebrated on October 6. It commemorates the arrival of German settlers in Philadelphia in 1683.

"German-American friendship is deep and strong," Steinmeier said.

sdi/wd (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

