 Germany′s Seehofer warns refugees who take Syria vacations | News | DW | 18.08.2019

News

Germany's Seehofer warns refugees who take Syria vacations

Refugees who return to Syria for a holiday might lose their refugee status in Germany, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the Bild newspaper. Some newcomers simultaneously claim to be fleeing persecution there.

Syrian refugees in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Schackow)

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced a tough response to Syrian refugees who leave Germany for a holiday in their home country.

"If somebody, a Syrian refugee, regularly takes vacation in Syria, he cannot honestly claim to be persecuted in Syria," Seehofer told Bild am Sonntag weekly.

"We would have to strip him of his refugee status," he added.

As soon as German officials learn of such trips, they will launch a probe into the migrants' refugee status, Seehofer added.

The Bavarian conservative did not say how many people would be influenced by this policy.

Watch video 04:41

Germany: Syrians fear own embassy

German officials are currently unable to deport people to Syria as the Middle Eastern country is considered unsafe. The ban is set to expire at the end of 2019, although there is an option to prolong it.

Talking to the Sunday edition of the mass-circulation Bild newspaper, Seehofer said German authorities were closely monitoring the situation in Syria.

"When the conditions allow, we will conduct deportations," he said.

Seehofer has repeatedly clashed with Chancellor Angela Merkel over her refugee policy, which he believes is too liberal.

Some 780,000 Syrians have migrated to Germany in recent years, fleeing the civil war which started in 2011. The Syrian regime, led by President Bashar al-Assad, now controls the majority of Syrian territory. The fighting and airstrikes continue in the nation's northwest, mostly in the Idlib province which is still controlled by the rebels. Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives in the conflict.

Watch video 01:34

Fighting surges in rebel-held Idlib

dj/rc (KNA, AFP, dpa)

